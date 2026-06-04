Colonel Reginald “Reggie” Harper Promoted to Brigadier General at Fort Wainwright Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Solis | Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests attend an 11th Airborne Division promotion ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Ak, May 13, 2026. During the ceremony, COL Reginald Harper was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General, recognizing a career of leadership, service, and commitment to the U.S. Army. The promotion included the administration of the oath of office and the ceremonial pinning of the one-star rank insignia. (U.S. Army photo taken by SSG Michael Solis) see less | View Image Page

In a ceremony filled with pride and tradition, Colonel Reginald “Reggie” Harper was promoted to Brigadier General June 3 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Soldiers, Brigadier General Harper assumed his new rank as the 11th Airborne Division’s Deputy Commanding General for Support.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Brigadier General Harper’s military journey began after graduating from Texas A&M University and commissioning as an Aviation officer. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held numerous command and staff positions, both in the United States and overseas, earning a reputation for exceptional leadership and dedication.

His command assignments have included leading the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas; Task Force 1-160 and A Company, Task Force 1-160, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 3rd Battalion, 160th SOAR at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

Brigadier General Harper’s staff experience is equally impressive, having served as Executive Officer to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Executive Officer to the Director of the Joint Staff, Joint Operations Division Chief (J-35) on the Joint Staff in Washington, DC, and as Battalion Operations Officer and Special Mission Unit Liaison Officer for Task Force 1-160.

He has deployed multiple times in support of combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa, and has participated in missions in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, and South America.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General Harper reflected on his career and the significance of the promotion. “I stand before you today with gratitude and humility. The trust our nation has placed in me to lead at the strategic level is a responsibility I do not take lightly. These stars are a powerful symbol of trust earned through leadership, selfless service, humility, and sacrifice.”

He also expressed appreciation for his family’s support. “Thank you to my family—Jenny, Walter, and Hannah—for your strength, love, and unwavering support through every move, every deployment, and every late night. You have every reason to be proud, and I am grateful for your sacrifices.”

Looking ahead, Brigadier General Harper emphasized his commitment to the Army and its mission.

“As a general officer, the scope is larger and the stakes are higher, but the expectations of character and leadership remain the same. I am committed to continuing the mission, to our Soldiers and their families, and to leading with discipline and sacrifice.”

Major General John P. Cogbill, Commander of the 11th Airborne Division, praised Harper’s leadership and dedication during the ceremony.

“I am deeply humbled to have the privilege to promote Colonel Harper to Brigadier General. This is one of the most significant transitions in an officer’s career, marking nearly three decades of service. Our nation has placed its trust in this officer to lead at the highest levels, and I have every confidence in his leadership and commitment to our Army’s mission.”

The 11th Airborne Division and the entire Fort Wainwright community congratulate Brigadier General Harper on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to his continued leadership and service.