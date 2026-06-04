Photo By Lillian Putnam | The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville continues its partnership with the Hale Koa in Honolulu, helping ensure the military recreation destination remains safe, reliable and operational for service members, veterans and their families visiting Hawaii. Xavier Thigpen, Huntsville Center project manager, and Jason Bolling, Hale Koa Hotel director of engineering, are photographed speaking about maintenance for the rooftop equipment. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lillian Putnam | The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville continues its partnership...... read more read more

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Supporting those who serve in the heart of paradise

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Located in the heart of Waikiki, the Hale Koa Hotel serves eligible military personnel, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and their families by providing affordable lodging and resort amenities in one of the nation’s most visited travel destinations.

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville continues its partnership with the Hale Koa in Honolulu, helping ensure the military recreation destination remains safe, reliable and operational for service members, veterans and their families visiting Hawaii.

Since fiscal year 2019, Huntsville Center has provided engineering and technical expertise to support the hotel’s critical infrastructure systems. Most recently, the organization awarded a $4.65 million task order for comprehensive preventive and corrective maintenance services across the hotel’s essential building systems.

The project includes maintenance for utility monitoring and control systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, fire and life safety systems, power generation and electrical distribution systems, water treatment systems and communication infrastructure.

“This contract helps ensure the Hale Koa’s critical systems continue operating safely and efficiently for the thousands of guests who visit each year,” said Xavier Thigpen, Huntsville Center project manager. “Our role is to provide reliable infrastructure support behind the scenes so service members and their families can focus on relaxing and spending time together while visiting Hawaii.”

In addition to routine maintenance, Huntsville Center has completed several major infrastructure improvements at the hotel. Among the most recent projects was the replacement of the fire alarm network communication boards, a critical component of the hotel’s life-safety systems.

Huntsville Center assists the hotel with facility standards accreditation, helping ensure mechanical and other building systems meet current requirements necessary for annual approval and certification.

Jason Bolling, Hale Koa Hotel director of engineering, said maintaining the facility is critical to supporting the hotel’s mission.

“Maintaining the Hale Koa Hotel’s facilities is essential because the hotel serves as a premier recreation and lodging destination for military personnel, veterans and their families,” Bolling said. “Reliable, well-maintained facilities help ensure guests have a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience while supporting the Army’s commitment to quality of life, readiness and morale.”

Bolling explained how the hotel relies on a wide range of interconnected systems to support daily operations.

“These systems provide guest comfort through climate control, lighting and water services while also protecting guests and staff through fire alarms, emergency systems and other safety infrastructure,” he elaborated. “Being in a remote island location, it is critical for Hale Koa systems to be maintained with limited available resources for repairs and replacements compared to facilities on the mainland.”

Preventive maintenance plays a key role in ensuring those systems remain dependable while being designed to identify and address potential issues before they become major issues.

“By regularly inspecting, servicing and repairing equipment, the maintenance effort helps improve system reliability, extend equipment life and reduce the likelihood of unexpected failures,” he added. “This proactive approach minimizes outages and operational disruptions, helping the hotel continue providing uninterrupted service to its guests.”

Huntsville Center routinely manages specialized engineering and technical support programs for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies worldwide. The Hale Koa maintenance contract highlights organization’s continued role in supporting quality-of-life facilities that directly benefit service members and their families.