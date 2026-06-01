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    Angelo State University ROTC Career Day

    Angelo State University ROTC Career Day

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Starkey, Detachment 847 commander, gives an opening brief...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force officers from a wide range of careers visited Angelo State University for the Reserve Training Corps career day event April 29.

    Officers from multiple bases in Texas visited Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 to speak with cadets about the wide range of opportunities available in the Air Force. These sessions give cadets a chance to hear directly from active-duty, guard, and reserve officers about their experiences, career paths and resources available to prepare them to become future Air Force officers.

    “Our career day at the detachment provides the cadets an opportunity to learn about various officer AFSCs from the active-duty experts,” stated Lt Col Adam J. Starkey, Detachment 847 commander. “A majority of the younger cadets have not set foot on an Air Force base, and for some, this might be their first time interacting with an active-duty officer, not including the Detachment cadre/staff.”

    Cadets, from different levels of training, were separated into flights and rotated among three classrooms, allowing them to interact with different officers each rotation. This permitted more one-on-one interactions between the officers and cadets.

    In each session, officers would start by introducing themselves, their occupational expertise, time in service and any advice they would give to the new generation of officers.

    Students in their junior year are especially close to their Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) selection deadline, which will determine their specific career field within the operational field. Career Day provides freshmen and sophomores with valuable insight into various career paths from experienced officers, helping them narrow down their list of preferred AFSCs before making their selection.

    “Career day is one of the highlights for the cadets,” said Lt. Col. Starkey. “We did the exact same thing back in the early 2000s when I was a cadet. Getting a chance to see the variety of career options, talk through the requirements, and get the perspective of actual officers in the field is invaluable to the cadets.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:36
    Story ID: 566867
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Angelo State University ROTC Career Day, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROTC
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AETC
    Angelo State University

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