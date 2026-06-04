Utah National Guard returns to Nephi with State of the Art Readiness Center

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy | A look at the Nephi Readiness Center in Nephi, Utah, June 2, 2026. The newly constructed building establishes a permanent Utah Army National Guard in Nephi for the first time since 1994, and will bring together soldiers, families, leaders and community partners in a shared service to the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy | A look at the Nephi Readiness Center in Nephi, Utah, June 2, 2026. The newly...... read more read more

DRAPER, Utah – The Utah Army National Guard unveiled the newly built Nephi Readiness Center to the public June 2, 2026. The building brings a permanent Utah Army National Guard presence back to Nephi for the first time since 1994, providing a strategic location for disaster response in Utah and a permanent home to both the 1457th Engineering Battalion and the 115th Engineer Facility Detachment.

Many people attended the open house, including community members, community leaders, Soldiers and leaders from the Utah National Guard. Brig. Gen. Keir Scoubes, the Land Component Commander for the Army, spoke during the ceremony before the open house started.

“For more than 30 years, the Utah Army National Guard has not had a permanent home in Nephi,” Scoubes said. “Today, that changes. Today, we come home.”

Scoubes described the readiness center as a visible representation of who the National Guard is and what is valued as an organization.

“One of the greatest traits of the National Guard is that we serve both our nation and our state,” he said.

Scoubes pointed out that the Soldiers who train in the Utah Army National Guard, are also community members. They are neighbors, coworkers, friends and they have their own families in addition to being U.S. Army Soldiers and the Utah Army National Guard.

Two outside groups have supported the construction on the property. Hogan & Associates Construction completed the readiness center, while Jacobsen Construction will build a vehicle maintenance shop adjacent to the main facility.

Jim Cavey, a Vice President and Project Executive of Jacobsen Construction, was present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the maintenance shop, which took place directly after the open house of the armory.

Cavey said the maintenance shop will be a major upgrade to the National Guard’s presence in Nephi. The placement of the building will allow for faster response times if disaster strikes in remote areas which may be difficult to reach without military intervention.

“This shop will serve their equipment,” Cavey said. “In case of a natural disaster in Nephi or the surrounding area, the National Guard has the facilities here so they will be ready.”

While Jacobsen Construction expressed excitement for the upcoming project, city officials also voiced their feelings on the matter.

Seth Atkinson, the City Administrator of Nephi City, said they are very happy to have the Utah Army National Guard back in the community.

“Our residents are very supportive of the military,” Atkinson said. “They’re very excited to see something like this in Nephi again.”

Atkinson expressed appreciation for a state-of-the-art facility so close to the community.

“We’re grateful to have this center open up,” Atkinson said. “And we hope this will be a good relationship long-term between the Guard and the community.”