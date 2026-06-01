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    USAMRDC to Host Change of Command

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Story by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    USAMRDC to Host Change of Command

    For Immediate Release

    FORT DETRICK, MD – The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command will commemorate a transition of leadership at a Change of Command ceremony set for Friday, July 10.

    The ceremony, which will symbolize longstanding Army tradition of unit change, will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of building 1520 on Fort Detrick. Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi will relinquish command to Brig. Gen. Constance L. Jenkins.

    Jenkins most recently served as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Medical Command.

    Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general of the Futures and Concepts Command, will serve as the senior presiding officer for the ceremony.

    For media interested in attending the event, please email mailto:danae.n.johnson.civ@health.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:00
    Story ID: 566848
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRDC to Host Change of Command, by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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