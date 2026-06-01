AMLC highlights medical maintenance, global readiness during HTM Week

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Wes Ladlee, chief of the Maintenance Support Office under U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, or M3D, provides an overview of Army medical maintenance support during a Healthcare Technology Management Week event on May 17, 2026, at Fort Detrick, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Wes Ladlee, chief of the Maintenance Support Office under U.S. Army Medical Logistics...... read more read more

By Sgt. 1st Class David Troxler

FORT DETRICK, Md. – U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Management Division, or M3D, took center stage at a Healthcare Technology Management Week event, hosted May 19-21 by the Medical Systems Directorate of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Integrated Logistics Support Center.

Wes Ladlee, chief of M3D’s Maintenance Support Office, briefed attendees on the critical mission of the division, emphasizing its role in ensuring readiness of the Army’s medical devices worldwide.

M3D's vision is to serve as the Army's premier source of medical maintenance experts, delivering rapid, global and sustainment-level support to the warfighter. By centralizing the Army's sustainment maintenance strategy, AMLC works to extend equipment lifecycles, reduce costs, and, most importantly, improve the operational readiness of medical equipment for forces deployed around the world.

To achieve this, M3D provides full-spectrum maintenance support through its three Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs, and its Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, sites.

Ladlee explained that the FRA-M acts as a critical forward-deployed force multiplier. By bringing unit-level support for preventative maintenance and repair capabilities to the tactical edge, FRA-M maximizes equipment uptime in operational environments.

Backing up that forward presence, the MMODs serve as specialized centers of technical excellence. Focused on critical technologies, such as medical imaging, pulmonary devices and laboratory equipment, expert maintainers remote technical assistance and “fly-away” team capabilities. These efforts are coordinated through M3D’s Maintenance Operations Center-Medical and supported by the Maintenance Procurement Office for rapid parts acquisition.

Looking to the future, Ladlee utilized the collaborative environment of CECOM ILSC's HTM Week to highlight strategic initiatives designed to modernize M3D’s global support footprint. Key efforts include the integration of Global Combat Support System-Army, the expansion of telemaintenance capabilities to assist remote technicians and a continuous focus on medical maintenance optimization.

“Through the combination of forward-positioned FRA-M assets, modernized MMODs and modernized data systems, AMLC is building a highly resilient, proactive sustainment network,” Ladlee said. “This ensures the sustainment framework for medical devices remains adaptive and globally responsive to wherever the warfighter is deployed.”

AMLC, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, is a major subordinate command to CECOM.