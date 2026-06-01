Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (Apr. 17, 2026) –Engineers from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (Apr. 17, 2026) –Engineers from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo after successfully completing a model line improvement workshop. Their dedication and commitment to excellence is the foundation to the PNSY engineering program. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

Model Line Drives Process Improvement in Nuclear Outside Machine Shop Your browser does not support the audio element.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s nuclear outside machine shop successfully completed a primary valve repair in early March on USS Albany (SSN 753) using a revised process identified in a Model Line workshop. The Model Line process for this repair focused on simplifying the technical work documents (TWDs) to consist only of the instructions necessary to safely and accurately complete the job.

The entire process, exemplary of Shipyard Commander, Capt. Nice’s line of effort: authority consistent with expertise, involved a two-day Model Line workshop held in late January. With a rapid turnaround, the team applied the insights gained from the Model Line process by completing the valve repair in four days versus the seven-day historical average.

The Model Line workshop involved all the codes who had a part in the process of the repair including, nuclear outside machine shop; nuclear engineering, fluid systems and mechanical engineering division; nuclear inspection; welding engineering; radiological engineering; nuclear and non-nuclear welders; radiological controls technicians; and the Albany project team. Fluid Systems and Mechanical Engineering Division Head, Megan Kinneavy was the Model Line champion, the person who oversees the progress of the Model Line application process.

“The Model Line process gave us the ability to understand the current process of how the valve repair work was being accomplished and then tackle points where the team was spending extra time and energy,” said Kinneavy. “We were able to simplify paperwork to support the mechanics working as trained and make improvements for shops involved. This process brought the team together and actions were pursued quickly because of their motivation to make something better!”

The Model Line workshop focused on increasing work efficiency by eliminating redundancy in the TWDs, the instructional paperwork mechanics use to complete a job. The current TWD has grown significantly as additional details were added over time to prevent past issues from repeating.

Although intended to ensure safety and technical compliance, increasingly prescriptive TWD procedures became redundant, leading to frequent work stoppages. The current documentation restricted mechanics from applying their technical expertise to execute tasks more efficiently.

“The workshop provided a unique opportunity for working level engineers, mechanics, and support trades to effectively collaborate,” said Fluid Systems and Mechanical Engineering Branch Head Craig LaPlant. “Every team member provided substantial contributions, prioritizing the needs of the mechanics which lead to significant improvements in workability and efficiency.”

The Model Line process allowed the team to map out the current state, identify improvement areas and determine actions to support the mechanics' ability to work start-to-finish by utilizing their training and expertise. To reduce the TWD’s size, the engineers focused on removing trained work practices and excessive technical descriptions.

The Model Line workshop didn’t change the repair process, it changed the way in which the instruction was developed for the mechanic, shifting the focus back to what the mechanic needs to complete their job with first-time quality. As a result, this success led to a significant time savings that will continue to yield results for future repairs.

The success of this critical repair resulted from proficient cross-code teaming, which streamlined the process by eliminating unnecessary steps and aligning all efforts with PNSY’s mission.