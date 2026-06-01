403rd Wing emphasizes safety during 101 Critical Days of Summer

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As temperatures rise and families head outdoors to enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast's beaches, waterways, and events; leaders across the 403rd Wing are encouraging Airmen, civilians and family members to prioritize safety during the annual 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign.

The campaign, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, focuses on reducing preventable mishaps during a period historically associated with increased travel, recreational activities and outdoor events.

For members of the 403rd Wing, summer presents unique opportunities and challenges. From boating and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico to attending community events along the Coast, the season also brings hazards such as extreme heat, severe thunderstorms, rip currents and the potential for tropical storms and hurricanes.

"Summer is a time to enjoy time with family and friends, but it is also a time when risk awareness becomes even more important,” said Lt. Col. Sean Cross, chief of safety for the 403rd Wing Safety Office. “Taking a few moments to assess hazards and make smart decisions can prevent injuries and save lives."

The Mississippi Gulf Coast's combination of high temperatures and humidity can quickly lead to heat-related illnesses. Safety officials encourage personnel to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks when working or exercising outdoors, and recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Water safety remains another major focus throughout the summer months. Whether swimming, boating, kayaking or participating in water sports, Airmen are encouraged to wear life jackets, swim in designated areas and remain aware of local conditions, including dangerous rip currents that can develop along Gulf Coast beaches.

"Enjoying the Mississippi Gulf Coast during the 101 Critical Days of Summer means making smart, informed decisions. Before hitting the sand, always check the latest beach advisories and bacteria levels—protecting your health is just as critical as enjoying your time off," said Strong.

Travel also increases significantly during the summer season. Wing safety personnel recommend planning trips in advance, avoiding distracted driving, wearing seat belts and ensuring vehicles are properly maintained before long-distance travel.

Additionally, June marks the beginning of Atlantic hurricane season, a particularly important consideration for military members and families living along the Gulf Coast. The 403rd Wing encourages all personnel to review emergency plans, update contact information and assemble disaster preparedness kits before severe weather threatens the region.

"Preparation is one of the most effective tools we have. Whether it's a weekend road trip, a day on the water or preparing for hurricane season, planning ahead significantly reduces risk," said Senior Master Sgt. Frank Strong, occupational safety superintendent for the 403rd Wing Safety Office.

The principles of risk management that guide Air Force operations apply equally to off-duty activities. Safety officials encourage personnel to identify hazards, assess risks, implement controls and make informed decisions before participating in recreational activities.

As the 403rd Wing continues its mission supporting tactical airlift and weather reconnaissance operations, leaders emphasize that personal safety directly contributes to mission readiness.

"Every mishap prevented helps preserve readiness,” said Cross. “When our Airmen and families stay safe, the wing remains prepared to answer the nation's call whenever and wherever needed."

Wing leaders encourage all members to enjoy the summer responsibly while keeping safety at the forefront of every activity throughout the 101 Critical Days of Summer.