Salaknib 2026: OPMAN OPORD Cultivates Shared Understanding

U.S. Army and Philippine Army leaders gathered on June 2 at Fort Magsaysay to conduct a combined mission brief for Operational Maneuver (OPMAN), a complex, multi-domain operation scheduled to run June 1-16 as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026. The briefing brought together commanders, planners, and key leaders from both nations to synchronize efforts across the maritime, ground, and air domains as participating forces prepare to execute the most comprehensive training events of the exercise. Operational Maneuver is designed to test the ability of U.S. and Philippine forces to rapidly integrate capabilities, conduct long-range movements, and execute combined operations across multiple environments. The mission incorporates maritime security operations, ground maneuver, strategic airlift, precision fires and air assault operations, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the two allied nations. One of the first phases of OPMAN will focus on a maritime screen operation where Soldiers from the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division (25th ID), will deploy and test unmanned autonomous surface vehicles capable of providing early warning and maritime awareness during vessel loading operations conducted by the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division. The mission demonstrates how Exercise Salaknib 2026 continues to enhance combined capabilities by integrating emerging technologies into real-world operational training scenarios. By using advanced maritime sensing platforms, U.S. and Philippine forces are enhancing security and situational awareness during complex logistical operations while strengthening their ability to operate together in contested environments. “Operational Maneuver is the culmination of months of rehearsals with our Philippine partners, and is our opportunity to prove true interoperability, said New Zealand Army Col. Aidan Shattock, deputy commanding general for interoperability of the 25th Infantry Division. “Philippine forces are leading a joint combined force, enabled by state-of-the-art communications equipment allowing clear information flow and understanding between participants. These technical solutions have enabled us to see the battlefield in real time, enhancing our lethality as a combined force.” As Operational Maneuver unfolds over the coming weeks, participating forces will operate across hundreds of miles of terrain, integrating advanced technology, strategic mobility, and combined-arms capabilities into a single synchronized operation. For both nations, the mission serves as more than a training event. It represents a continued investment in readiness, interoperability, and the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines.