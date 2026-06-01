La. Army National Guard’s ‘Tiger Brigade’ welcomes new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis | Col. Jonathan Lloyd, outgoing commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Lt. Col. Lawrence Toups, incoming commander, salute the American flag during a change of command ceremony at the Earl K. Long Gym in Lafayette, Louisiana, May 29, 2026. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Tiger Brigade” conducted a change of command ceremony at the Earl K. Long Gym in Lafayette, Louisiana, May 29.

During the ceremony, Col. Jonathan Lloyd relinquished command of the brigade to Lt. Col. Lawrence Toups. The formal transfer of authority signifies the passing of responsibility for the unit’s mission, personnel and readiness.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, thanked Lloyd and his family for their service and support during his command and expressed confidence in Toups’ ability to continue the brigade’s success.

The ceremony was officiated by Friloux, who presided over the traditional passing of the guidon, a longstanding military custom symbolizing the transfer of leadership and trust between commanders. The event was attended by LANG leaders, Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests.

“I have been a member of this team for 26 of the 27 years I have spent in uniform, from a young private to field grade officer,” said Toups. “I couldn’t be more proud of you and the 3,400 of us not present today, and I couldn’t be more proud to be your commander and teammate. Let’s get to work.”

Under Lloyd’s leadership, the brigade achieved its highest state of readiness in more than a decade, deployed Soldiers to Kosovo and Africa, conducted multiple training exercises including an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation, provided support for the inauguration of Gov. Jeff Landry and conducted the first in-state culinary specialist field feeding exercise.

“Since November of 2022, I have had the distinct honor and privilege of serving as the commander of some of the most talented, professional and selfless men and women that Louisiana and the United States have to offer,” said Lloyd. “The last three years have, hands down, been the best of my career.”

The 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has supported numerous federal and state missions, including deployments in support of the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai Peninsula, Operation Enduring Freedom–Horn of Africa and Operation Inherent Resolve. The brigade has also supported domestic response operations, including Hurricanes Francine, Ida, Laura and Harvey, the COVID-19 response, security missions in Washington, D.C. and New Orleans, the 2021 winter storm response and Operation Lone Star along the Texas border.