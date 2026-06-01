Logistical victory: Inside the non-stop weekend sprint to move a 'hot' shipment

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | A super stacker loads one of 32 Fuel System Supply Point containers onto a truck in March 2026 at Sierra Army Dept. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | A super stacker loads one of 32 Fuel System Supply Point containers onto a truck in...... read more read more

By DENNIS BUCHANAN SIAD Logistics Support director

SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, Calif. – When a high-stakes shipment order for a critical Fuel System Supply Point arrived on a Friday afternoon in March, it triggered a non-stop race against the clock for multiple Sierra Army Depot teams. Faced with a cascade of unexpected crises, employees were able carry out an almost impossible logistical mission thanks to extreme dedication and expert veteran leadership.

A race against the clock

Employees from all areas came together and raced against time when an urgent requirement for Army Prepositioned Stock materiel was received on the afternoon of Friday, March 20. Before the shipping documents were even released and without specific shipping instructions yet available, employees ensured every Container Safety Convention was completed for each container, along with all hazard forms, markings, weights, load plans and other required documentation.

The challenge was to get a critical FSSP shipment of 32, 20-foot containers on the road within three days. This required securing 16 trucks, a task that immediately put the Transportation team in high gear, making hundreds of calls and sending countless emails to line up carriers.

The first major obstacle hit at 7:30 p.m. when the accountable logistics system, essential for processing the shipment, froze and halted all progress. With time slipping away, waiting wasn't an option. The team made a quick and decisive call to pivot to a manual process, creating Commercial and Military Operations Support entries to bypass the system failure. Despite these efforts, by 10 p.m., only six of the required 16 trucks were secured, forcing an urgent request to extend the port time.

Overcoming every obstacle

Saturday brought the welcome news that the port extension was approved, granting the team a crucial extra day and allowing three more trucks to be secured for pickup that same day. However, the real test of resilience came on Sunday.

The day began early, with the remaining seven trucks scheduled for pickup, but the plan hit two significant snags. At 9 a.m., a driver canceled. This sent the team scrambling to find a last-minute recovery truck. In another instance, a truck was denied access to the base. Thanks to quick thinking and their operational experience, the team arranged to have the truck loaded at an alternate location, refusing to let a bureaucratic hurdle stop the mission.

By Sunday afternoon, a final replacement truck was secured for a Monday morning pickup.

The final push and a cross-country journey

Monday morning was the final leg of the marathon at the port. The last truck, which had arrived late on Sunday, was prioritized for loading. With that final truck loaded and enroute, the team's local mission was complete; all 16 loads were officially on their way.

A map tracking the convoy would have shown the impressive scale of the operation: 16 individual trucks moving as one synchronized effort across the United States. This complex, multi-day journey culminated on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 25, when the last truck arrived safely in South Carolina, bringing the mission to a successful close.

The weekend was a powerful testament to the dedication of the logistics professionals who work behind the scenes.

“The mission was fully accomplished thanks to the outstanding teamwork and the dedication of employees who take great pride in their work,” said Lindsay Wilson, logistics management specialist. “These accomplishments increase the depot’s visibility and could open the door for additional APS work in the future.”

Faced with system failures, carrier cancellations and access issues, the team adapted, overcame and delivered. It's a story that proves when a shipment is "hot," the team at SIAD will do whatever it takes to get it done.