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    Victims’ Counsel Empowers Victims

    Victims’ Counsel Empowers Victims

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan | A graphic was created to inform individuals about the Victims’ Counsels and their...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    23rd Wing

    Victims’ Counsel Empowers Victims
    The Victims’ Counsel office at Moody Air Force Base empowers victims through independent advice and victim centered legal representation.

    The office connects survivors with support and recovery resources and provides confidential guidance at every stage of the military justice process.

    “Reporting a crime can be stressful and traumatic; however, you do not have to do it alone,” said Staff Sgt. Malika Morman, 23d Wing victims’ paralegal. “Victims’ Counsel work directly for their clients to ensure they have the legal advice and knowledge to make informed and empowered decisions.”

    Victims’ Counsel members can represent clients during law enforcement interviews, defense counsel interviews, pre-trial hearings and trial proceedings. Their role is to help victims assert their rights to safety, privacy and fair and respectful treatment while ensuring their voices are clearly communicated to military authorities.

    Victims’ Counsel members work with base leaders and decision-makers to ensure the victim’s perspective is heard. Their independence of the base chain of command means they do not answer to the leadership of the victim or subject.

    Once they form an attorney client relationship, anything discussed with the victim is confidential. Victims’ Paralegals assist the attorneys, and together they focus on representing and empowering the victim.

    There are two ways to file a report, restricted and unrestricted. A restricted report allows a service member to confidentially disclose a sexual assault and receive support services, legal guidance and medical care without notifying law enforcement or the chain of command. This option may be chosen by victims who are not ready for command involvement and want time to consider their options while focusing on recovery.

    An unrestricted report notifies the chain of command and law enforcement, initiating a criminal investigation. Victims who want the alleged offender investigated and potentially held accountable through the military justice system may choose this reporting option. If a Victims’ Counsel (VC) is assigned, they can provide confidential legal advice and attend law enforcement interviews to help protect the victim’s rights throughout the process.

    “Our office is here to make sure victims’ voices are heard, to ensure they are well informed while making decisions, and to help protect their rights and privacy,” Morman said. “VC offices operate off expressed interest of the client, meaning the client is the driving force. You tell Victims’ Counsel what you need and that is what we advocate for within the confines of the law and our ethical duties.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 16:34
    Story ID: 566795
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Victims’ Counsel Empowers Victims, by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Victims’ Counsel Empowers Victims

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