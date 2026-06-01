CAC Commander emphasizes influence of a field grade officer at CGSOC graduation

Photo By Sarah Hauck | Command and General Staff College’s Command and General Staff Officer Course graduates of the class of 2026 walk across the stage of the Lewis and Clark Center after receiving diplomas during the graduation ceremony May 29, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. More than 900 U.S., allied and partner nation service members, and interagency civilians graduated America's School for War after the 10-month program. (U.S. Army photo by Dan Neal) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Hauck | Command and General Staff College’s Command and General Staff Officer Course...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – This year’s 951 graduates of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College’s Command and General Staff Officer Course have jumped tracks on a railroad their careers from direct to organizational leaders.

This year’s class experienced reformed and modernized curriculum that reflected the rapid technological and tactical advancements dictated by the current operational environment.

They navigated unexpected learning environment and academic calendar shifts.

With more than 30 years of military and leadership experience, Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Command and Fort Leavenworth, explained to the class, the responsibility placed on them as graduates of CGSOC is to be the conductor of the track, prepared through the academic rigor they conquered over the last 10 months.

“. . .You can influence all the way down to a private every day as a Battalion S3 or XO. And you've also got the opportunity and will be expected to influence all the way up to the senior leaders of our Army. You're at the center. You are the most important demographic in our Army,” Isenhower said.

During his commencement address, Isenhower reflected on his leadership transition following his own CGSOC graduation.

Field-grade leadership was something he’d only observed, but quickly learned the impact, good or bad, would have lasting impressions on more than just his career.

A single conversation, and high-performing Soldier’s decision to leave service directly impacted Isenhower’s leadership style and view of field-grade officers.

He challenged each of the graduates to approach their next assignments with courage to challenge the late-night work parties, and missed bedtime stories.

The graduates are at pivotal times not only in their careers, Isenhower explained, but also in their lives.

Early in his own field-grade time Isenhower explained establishing non-negotiable working hours to ensure his teams were home, putting in their second shift of life, on a regular, predictable basis.

“… I realized field grades are stewards of the profession, and they have an obligation to inspire future service, not to discourage it…that shaped how I approached my field grade time,” Isenhower said.

The inspiration of service doesn’t stop within the walls of the unit headquarters, extending to those of the home.

According to Isenhower, nearly 30% of the Army’s volunteer force comes “from the Army”, emphasizing the example being set by graduates of true work-life balance.

Isenhower concluded with a reiteration of expectations of the graduates’ new leaders, which included performing at levels far beyond those of their peers, but also to establish leadership philosophies that focused on work-life balance and implemented through their own unwavering example.

“I’m already proud of what you’re going to do,” he said. “I think you and our families for taking this on and investing in all of our Soldiers and their families.”

The following individuals were recognized for their dedication to stewarding the Army profession: BIRRER-BROOKES AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING MMAS THESIS Major Prabhat Mishra, India

MAJOR GENERAL HANS SCHLUP AWARD Lieutenant Colonel Taleh S. F. H. H. Alrashid, Kuwait

MAJOR GENERAL JAMES M. WRIGHT MASTER SUSTAINER AWARD Major Andrew L. Scholl, TC

GENERAL GEORGE S. PATTON, JR. AWARD Major Jordan J. Downey, FA

HOMELAND SECURITY STUDIES AWARD Major Shaun A. Kennedy, MS

EXCELLENCE IN JOINT SERVICE WARFARE AWARD Major Alaina M. Brooks, USMC

BRIGADIER GENERAL BENJAMIN H. GRIERSON AWARD Major Tara C. Santon, FA

FATHER DONALD W. SMYTHE MILITARY HISTORY AWARD Major Luke F. Donaldson, FA

SIMONS CENTER INTERAGENCY WRITING AWARD Major Scott A. Lovejoy, CH

GENERAL GEORGE C. MARSHALL AWARD Major Andrew L. Scholl, TC

GENERAL DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER AWARD Major Aleksander Granberg, Norway

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR MILITARY LEADERSHIP WRITING AWARD Major Prabhat Mishra, India

ARTER-DARBY MILITARY HISTORY WRITING AWARD Major Paul D. Mackey, IN

ARTER-DONIPHAN AWARD Major Aleksander Granberg, Norway

GENERAL JOHN J. PERSHING AWARD Major Aloysius J. Hunter, EN, USAR

IRON MAJOR AWARDS Major Andrew W. Stoafer, IN (Male) Major JaLyssa J. Walker, TC (Female)

AFCEA INFORMATION WARFARE WRITING AWARD Major Ryan D. Menge, USAF

LIEUTENANT COLONEL BOYD MCCANNA “Mac” HARRIS LEADERSHIP AWARD Major Christopher A. Watson, IN

To view the full ceremony visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIH2jhqk_xU&t=2926s Photos of the event can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usacgsc/albums/72177720333990065

CGSOC Class of 2026 in Numbers Total graduates: 951 Army (Active, Reserve, National Guard): 718 Air Force: 68 Navy: 12 Marine Corps: 25 Coast Guard: 1 Space Force: 5 Civilian: 2 International Military Students: 120

Degrees awarded Master of Military Arts and Science: 54 Master of Operational Science: 860 Advanced Warfighter Certificate: 155