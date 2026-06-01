Corps of Engineers seeks comments on proposed work at Lock and Dam 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft environmental assessment, or EA, on a proposed end cell project at Lock and Dam 5 in Minnesota City, Minnesota.

The proposed project involves removing one of the lower guidewalls and building an end cell at the end of another lower guidewall at Lock and Dam 5. An end cell is a protective structure placed at the end of a guidewall—the long wall that helps guide boats safely into the lock chamber. The end cell absorbs impacts from barges, helping to prevent structural damage to the guidewall. The proposed construction is expected to occur in late 2027 or 2028.

The Corps of Engineers is in the process of conducting a review of the environmental effects of this project in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act. A copy of the environmental assessment can be viewed and downloaded at:https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. A final determination on the draft SEA will be made following the public review period.

Comments should be submitted no later than July 3. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed tomailto:CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

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