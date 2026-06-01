Naval Base San Diego Reopens Historic Theater Following $9.2 Million Renovation

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Campbell | Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Campbell) 260529-N-XG173-1006 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jun 1, 2026) Capt. Brian Bungay, center-right, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), Cmdr. William Burkland, executive officer NBSD, far-left, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff cut a ceremonial cake during the Base Theater reopening, May 29, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West Coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Campbell) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO — Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) officially reopened its Base Theater following a $9.2 million renovation project designed to enhance quality of life, strengthen community engagement, and support waterfront readiness.

The renovated facility serves as more than an entertainment venue. As a modernized multipurpose space, the theater will support command training, all-hands calls, leadership engagements, award ceremonies, briefings, and community events that directly contribute to mission readiness across the waterfront.

“This theater represents an investment in our Sailors, families, and workforce,” said Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “Warfighting readiness begins ashore, and our people deserve professional spaces that support both mission execution and opportunities to connect as a community.”

The project included upgraded audio-visual systems, enhanced acoustics, new seating for more than 600 patrons, HVAC and roof repairs, improved accessibility features, and modernized amenities throughout the facility. The improvements ensure the theater remains a valuable resource for the Navy community for years to come.

The reopening marks the culmination of months of collaboration between Naval Base San Diego, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), project contractors, and numerous stakeholders who worked to transform the theater into a premier gathering space.

During the ceremony, Bungay thanked the teams whose dedication made the project possible and emphasized the theater’s role in strengthening the bonds that make the Navy team successful.

The Base Theater is now open and available to support command functions, special events, training opportunities, and entertainment programs that serve Sailors and their families throughout the region.

Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest naval installation on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 surface combatants and auxiliary ships and more than 250 tenant commands.