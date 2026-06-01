Mountainfest, construction updates discussed during Fort Drum community forum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Community members gather inside The Peak on June 3, 2026, for the monthly Community Information Exchange (CIE) where representatives from several directorates and organizations briefed attendees about upcoming events, programs and quality-of-life activities on the installation. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Community members gather inside The Peak on June 3, 2026, for the monthly Community...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 3, 2026) -- With Mountainfest, on-post construction projects, block leave and summer vacations quickly approaching, there was a lot to discuss during the monthly Community Information Exchange on June 3.

On June 11, Soldiers and families are invited to spend the day in Alexandria Bay during Riverfest. The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation event also features dockside games and a barbecue lunch. Tickets for the Thousand Islands River Boat ride and tour of Boldt Castle are available at Magrath Sports Complex, Monti Physical Fitness Facility and at Outdoor Recreation.

Fort Drum Child and Youth Services announced its summer camp programs, including the popular gymnastics, dancing, adventure, and sports camps. All youths must be registered with CYS and have a health assessment to participate in these camps. For more information, call 315-772-6718, or stop inside Bldg. 10790 on Chapel Drive.

Gas Alley Gate Construction The Directorate of Public Works announced that the Gas Alley access control point will close at 5 p.m. June 5, and construction there will continue there until November. With this gate’s closure, the reopening of the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield access control point will allow motorists to enter the airfield and cantonment via Bomporto Bridge.

The airfield gate, which will remain open 24/7, will also be the access control point for commercial vehicles. Therefore, DoD personnel who do not work on the airfield are asked to consider using Cerjan or Plummer gates to help reduce traffic at the airfield.

Alpine Express A third Alpine Express bus will become active June 22 to accommodate a new residential route. The residential route will incorporate all the current stops in the housing areas, plus the Exchange / Commissary, Bowling Center / Library, The Peak, Guthrie Clinic, as well as a Remington Park stop in the summer months.

Christine Robinson, with Fort Drum Plans, Analysis, Integration Office (PAIO), said the new route will decrease travel times to the Main Post route, and enable them to add Guthrie Clinic and Clark Hall stops to the South Post route.

“This will definitely shorten the amount of time it takes to get around Main Post – from about an hour and a half to 45 minutes – so that’s really encouraging,” Robinson said.

The route will also add stops to the new Campus Style Dining Venue when it opens this summer.

Route information and hours of operation will be updated shortly on the Lewis County Transit app. Community members can also find Alpine Express information on the My Army Post app (MAPA).

Mountainfest

Robinson also informed community members that the Alpine Express will be available for Mountainfest. A bus will be available to shuttle people from the Exchange stop every 30 minutes until 10:30 p.m. Both the South Post and residential routes will also make stops to Division Hill during the day in addition to the regular routes. The last opportunity to leave Mountainfest on the Alpine Express is at 10:30 p.m., at the VIP Parking area.

Something new was recently added to the Mountainfest schedule: a meet-and-greet. with Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. This will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the USAA tent on Division Hill.

More information about Mountainfest is available at https://drum.armymwr.com/mountainfest.

Entering Fort Drum for Mountainfest:

The Lewis Gate, off N.Y. State Route 26, opens at noon on June 25 for the public to attend Mountainfest. Motorists will not be asked for identification, but vehicles are subject to search before being directed to designated parking areas.

Attendees will be required to present identification at the security checkpoint on Division Hill before entering the Mountainfest area. Minors (10 years and younger) will be given an identification bracelet to wear.

If DoD ID cardholders enter through Lewis Gate, they must park in the general parking area and exit through Lewis Gate regardless of cardholder status. Therefore, it is recommended that cardholders use Cerjan or Plummer gates, and park in other on-post parking areas to avoid traffic.

Also need to know:

The Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will be restricted to airfield business only on June 25. Motorists will not be able to access main post via Bomporto Bridge, which will close at 9:30 a.m. that day.

Directorate of Emergency Services personnel will be enforcing Real ID requirements at Cerjan Gate, Plummer Gate and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate on June 25 during Mountainfest.

The following items are prohibited:

Drugs of any kind, to include marijuana

Alcoholic beverages purchased outside of the event

Coolers (except for medical/maternity needs)

Boxes or packages

Backpacks and bags (except for medical/maternity needs)

Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)

Glass bottles

Pets (other than service animals)

The following items are permitted:

Wheelchairs and lawn chairs

Baby strollers and wagons

Blankets

Plastic water bottles (not metal or glass)

In other news:

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes announced the completion of a road paving project on Waterview and Woodcrest roads. Additional work is slated for General Brown Loop and Gates Street. A $10 million roofing project has been approved, with the focus on Monument Ridge and Rhicard Hills housing areas this summer. This will affect roughly 600 homes, as well as the Timbers apartments.

A drive-thru pet vaccine clinic is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the Veterinary Treatment Facility. Pets must be registered and owners should know what vaccines are needed prior to arriving.

Parents can schedule their children for back-to-school and sports physical appointments now at Guthrie Army Health Clinic’s Family Medicine Services. Call 1-888-838-1301 or leave a message on the Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

Family members (18 and older) of active-duty Soldiers can apply for a dental assistant training program through the American Red Cross. The application window for this free program runs from June 29 to Aug. 14, and applications are available at the American Red Cross office inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. The classes are scheduled from Sept. 28 to April 16, 2027. For details, call 315-518-9982 or email mailto:ericka.smith2@redcross.org.

During the CIE in May, the Directorate of Emergency Services brief included information about e-bikes and the safety requirements and state regulations that apply to riding one. This information is available on the Fort Drum website at https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/law-enforcement-division.

For those who were unable to attend the CIE, the livestream will be available for a limited time at http://www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain/.

The CIE slides, with all the event flyers and Mountainfest information, is available on the Fort Drum FMWR website at https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/community-and-special-event-information.