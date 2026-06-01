Navy Supply Corps School Changes Command

Photo By Jessica Nilsson | Outgoing Navy Supply Corps School Commanding Officer Capt. T. Richie Jenkins (left) salutes incoming NSCS Commanding Officer Capt. Dena B. Risley (right), in a Change of Command ceremony at the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, on June 1, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Chief of the Supply Corps and NAVSUP Commander Rear Admiral Ken Epps (center). see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. The Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) marked the beginning of a new chapter Monday, June 1, 2026, as Capt. Dena B. Risley relieved Capt. T. “Richie” Jenkins during a Change of Command ceremony steeped in naval tradition.

Outgoing Commanding Officer Capt. Jenkins, who led the school with innovation and determination over the past two years, was recognized for his exceptional service and leadership with a second Legion of Merit award. During his tenure, Capt. Jenkins led the most comprehensive course revision in decades. These revisions, focused on building adaptive and resilient leaders, produced 2,500 technically proficient graduates imbued with a deep warfighting ethos to excel in contested maritime operations.

Capt. Risley arrives at NSCS after serving as Director, Supply Corps Personnel, bringing extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Supply Corps community to her new role. In her remarks, she expressed gratitude to her family, mentors, and teammates, while also sharing confidence in the bright future ahead for NSCS and the Supply Corps. The schoolhouse warmly welcomes Capt. Risley, her husband Mr. Rees Risley, and their family as they begin this new chapter.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and 50th Chief of Supply Corps, who served as the keynote speaker. Rear Adm. Epps emphasized the importance of strong leadership, embracing innovation, and meeting others where they are, qualities exemplified by both Capt. Jenkins and Capt. Risley throughout their respective leadership roles.

As Capt. Risley assumes command of NSCS, Capt. Jenkins will continue his service to the Supply Corps community in Millington, Tennessee, as Director, Supply Corps Personnel, the position previously held by Capt. Risley.

As NSCS looks toward the future under Capt. Risley’s leadership, the schoolhouse extends Fair Winds and Following Seas to Capt. Jenkins and his wife, Taffy, as they begin their next chapter. Their kind, authentic, and uplifting presence will be greatly missed.