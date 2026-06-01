V2/8 Marines Train with ROK Forces During KMEP 26.1

Photo By Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, and Republic of Korea Marines pose for a group photo during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 on Josa-Ri, Pohang, South Korea, March 30, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, Japan - U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion\, 8th Marines\, participated in Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 alongside Republic of Korea Marine Corps forces from March 23 to April 5\, 2026\, across multiple training areas in Pohang\, Republic of Korea. The exercise included platoon and squad attacks\, mortar training\, air insertions\, and bilateral live-fire events designed to strengthen interoperability\, combat readiness and partnership between U.S. and ROK marines.

Training took place in Segyeh-Ri, Suseong-Ri, Josa-Ri and at the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Training Camp, where Marines operated together in unfamiliar terrain and environments. Team-building exercises and combined training events helped both forces improve coordination and communication while working side by side.

“At the beginning of the exercise, our company served in a support role, training and advising ROK marines while attached to a Korean company during an air assault,” said 1st Lt. Devin Oggeri, platoon commander, Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines. “We later transitioned into a combined arms attack.”

Leaders emphasized the importance of adaptability, issue recognition and creative problem-solving throughout the exercise.

“The biggest lesson we’ll carry forward is the importance of planning, but also the ability to remain flexible when plans change,” Oggeri said.

At the small-unit level, Marines gained valuable experience operating alongside allied forces in a new environment.

“This has been a unique experience, especially for Marines who haven’t trained in Korea before,” said Cpl. Michael Longpre, rifleman, Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines. “It’s been a great opportunity to work with another culture and military.”

The training challenged Marines to adapt to unfamiliar environments while strengthening coordination between U.S. and ROK forces.

“The biggest challenges were operating in an unfamiliar environment and working through language barriers during tactical operations,” Oggeri said.

Exercises such as KMEP 26.1 reinforce the longstanding alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea while ensuring both forces remain prepared to respond to crises and contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program.