Photo By Maj. Craig Heilig | Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, command senior enlisted leader for the Wyoming National Guard, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand reopening of the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper, Wyoming, May 2026. The museum serves as a permanent home for the stories and artifacts of Wyoming veterans. (Photo by SMSgt. Heidi Valdez, Wyoming Air National Guard) see less | View Image Page

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WyMD-260602-002

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum grand reopening preserves stories of service and sacrifice

Wyoming Military Department

By Maj. Craig Heilig

CASPER, Wyo. — Every veteran has a story. Some served on distant battlefields. Others returned home and continued serving their communities. Earlier this month, the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum celebrated its grand reopening. The museum is dedicated to preserving those stories and ensuring future generations understand the sacrifices made by Wyoming veterans.

Military leaders, veterans and community members gathered for the grand reopening of the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, a facility dedicated to preserving the legacy of Wyoming veterans and the history of the former Casper Army Air Base.

The museum serves as a permanent home for the stories, artifacts and experiences of Wyoming service members from across generations.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming, Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, command senior enlisted leader for the Wyoming National Guard, and Wyoming Veterans Commission Director Tim Sheppard, along with other community leaders and veterans, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum tells the stories of Wyoming veterans who served from the Spanish-American War through the Global War on Terror. Through personal artifacts, photographs, uniforms and exhibits, visitors can connect with the experiences of the men and women who answered the nation's call.

“Wyoming's veterans helped shape our state and our nation,” said Porter. “Their stories deserve to be preserved, shared and remembered. This museum ensures future generations can learn from their service and sacrifice.”

The museum also highlights an important chapter of Wyoming military history.

During World War II, Casper Army Air Base trained B-17 and B-24 bomber crews before they deployed overseas. Between 16,000 and 18,000 airmen passed through Casper as part of the war effort.

Following World War II, the installation evolved into what is now Casper/Natrona County International Airport and later served as a regional Air National Guard base.

Today, the museum is housed inside the former Casper Army Air Base Enlistedmen’s Service Club building. The historic facility provides visitors a direct connection to the airmen who once trained and lived there before departing for combat operations around the world.

One of the museum's signature displays, the "Wings of Freedom" exhibit, explores the history of Casper Army Air Base and its lasting impact on Wyoming and the nation's military aviation heritage.

Other exhibits focus on individual veterans and their personal stories of service.

“History is about people,” said Ehde. “The veterans represented here served during different conflicts, in different branches and under different circumstances. What connects them is their commitment to something larger than themselves. This museum ensures those stories continue to be told.”

Museum officials said the facility will serve as both a place of remembrance and a resource for education, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about military service through the experiences of Wyoming veterans.

As visitors walked through the doors following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, they entered more than a museum. They entered a place where Wyoming's military history, service and sacrifice will be preserved for generations to come.