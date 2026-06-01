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    U.S., Partner Forces Defend Against Aggressive Iranian Behavior

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S., Partner Forces Defend Against Aggressive Iranian Behavior
    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, June 2.

    Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces.

    Moments earlier, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters. American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.

    No U.S. personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 19:38
    Story ID: 566720
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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