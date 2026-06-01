418th Contracting Support Brigade using AI to streamline contract support

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Staff Sgt. Shavon Scott, a Contracting Officer at the Contracting Support Section, 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, TX uses GenAI to streamline contract support. AI agents went live brigade-wide on April 8, 2026, and are currently supporting contracting operations across the contracting brigade. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, TEXAS-In a move to modernize contracts, the 418th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Hood TX is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline support.

The AI agents went live brigade-wide on April 8, 2026 and are currently supporting contracting operations across the contracting brigade. At Fort Hood, they're being used to support III Armored Corps and subordinate units. All three agent, market research reports (MRR) workflow, performance work statement (PWS) development, and PWS review are available to our contract specialists and the supported requiring activities to streamline pre-award document development.

The AI agents are helping us develop MRRs, PWSs, and compliance reviews faster while improving quality and regulatory compliance. They're built on GenAI.mil (IL5/CUI certified). The agent instruction fields can be shared with other contracting organizations across the U.S. Army Contracting Command, allowing them to tailor the agents to their specific templates and workflows—similar to what is also being done with the 905th Contracting Battalion.

GenAI.mil is another building block in America's AI revolution. The War Department is unleashing a new era of operational dominance, where every warfighter wields frontier AI as a force multiplier. The release of GenAI.mil is an indispensable strategic imperative for our fighting force, further establishing the United States as the global leader in AI.

Read more about GenAI.mil at https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4354916/the-war-department-unleashes-ai-on-new-genaimil-platform/

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Commandcomprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.