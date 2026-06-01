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Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S., Meet Amelia, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s IT AI Help Assistant Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the blockbuster Marvel Comics movies, billionaire Tony Stark doesn't waste his time running basic diagnostic checks, troubleshooting network errors, or resetting his own passwords. He asks his artificial intelligence assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S., to handle the routine digital tasks so he can focus his energy on building the Iron Man suit. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), our shipbuilders, engineers, and support staff have an equally monumental task: repairing and modernizing the U.S. Navy’s warships. Now, thanks to the rollout of the Navy Enterprise Service Desk (NESD), the NNSY workforce is getting its own AI-driven assistant to handle the IT basics.

"For shipyard employees, the Navy Enterprise Service Desk is simply your new 'one-stop shop' for IT support," Service Desk / Accounts Management (Code 109.44) Project Manager Janine Hernandez explained. She noted that the biggest pain point of the old system was fragmentation and limited hours that didn't match NNSY's 24-hour industrial cycle. "Whether you prefer to call 1-833-NESD-NOW or use the web portal, you have one single entry point for every IT request."

The biggest shift for employees is the introduction of Amelia, the Navy’s virtual AI agent. Amelia provides 24/7/365 Self-Service (Tier-0) and Initial Agent (Tier-1) support. When an employee calls the NESD line, they won't hear "press 0 for an operator." Instead, they will interact directly with Amelia. If the AI can provide a fix—like an automated password reset—the issue is resolved instantly without human intervention. If not, Amelia generates a ticket and routes it to the local NNSY IT team.

Because Amelia relies on voice and text recognition, Hernandez advised users to be as specific as possible. "Instead of saying 'My computer is broken,' say 'I am receiving an Invalid Certificate error in Microsoft Edge,'" she suggested, adding that employees should always have their asset tag, building number, and 10-digit DOD ID number located on the back of their CAC ready before calling.

While adjusting to an AI agent can be a cultural shift, the strategic benefit to the shipyard is massive. Customer Support Branch Manager Tajuana "Renee" Martin emphasized that offloading routine tickets is essential for fleet readiness.

"We know change can be frustrating, and we know you valued the familiarity of the local help desk," said Martin. "But to keep up with the demands of modernizing our fleet, we need an IT support system as robust as the ships we build and repair. NESD is your rapid-response team for the basics, which empowers our local NNSY IT specialists to be your elite, hands-on problem solvers on the waterfront."

Martin praised the massive logistical and cultural orchestration Hernandez and her team have pulled off. "Janine isn't just installing a new IT system; she is fundamentally rewiring how Norfolk Naval Shipyard operates without ever hitting the pause button on ship repairs," Martin said.

The official transition happens on May 28, 2026. On that date, the legacy C109 IT Service Portal will stop accepting new trouble tickets, and all new requests must go through NESD. Employees will have a 90-day "read-only" period to view old tickets, but NNSY IT will ensure any unresolved legacy tickets are transferred and handled as needed.

Despite the new AI interface, Hernandez wants the workforce to know that their local support isn't vanishing.

"If there is one thing we want the NNSY workforce to take away from this transition, it is this: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s IT Department is not going anywhere," Hernandez stressed. "NESD is simply changing our 'front door'—the way you make that initial contact to report an issue. But once that ticket is generated and routed past the initial AI intake, your local Code 109 team is still the group rolling up our sleeves to fix your hardware."

Just as Tony Stark relied on his AI to keep the armor flying, NNSY is leveraging Amelia and the NESD to maintain a high operational tempo. By letting the Navy Enterprise Service Desk handle the digital front door, America’s Shipyard can stay better focused on its ultimate mission: getting ships back to the fleet on time.