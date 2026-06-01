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    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 1-5 JUNE 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Army Safety and Occupational Health Team,

    Attached is our weekly USACRC Risk Management newsletter. Please distribute across your commands and organizations. If you are unable to open the links embedded within the attached PDF, copy the links below and paste them into your browser.

    DEGRADED VISUAL ENVIRONMENTS

    We proceeded to land, maintaining the same rate of closure; however, the lack of contrast, the excessive scintillation in the googles and the dust accumulation caused the pilot to prematurely dump the collective. The aircraft landed a little harder than we anticipated, scaring the entire crew. Although we could have done many things differently that night, I believe the biggest issue was not understanding how much degradation the night vision goggles experienced under low light levels. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8242/DVE-through-NVG-Scintillation?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    MOTORCYCLE MENTORSHIP

    Being a new rider also meant I had a lot to learn. As the brigade safety noncommissioned officer, I quickly realized I was expected to lead by example, and when it came to motorcycle safety, I was behind the curve. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8244/Your-Shadow-Points-to-Danger?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    RIP CURRENTS

    Have you ever made a decision that felt insignificant, only to realize minutes later it might be the one that gets you killed? I have, and it left me with a lesson learned about the importance of risk management and the terrifying indifference of nature. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8243/The-Power-of-Bad-Choices?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    PRIVATELY OWNED WEAPONS HANDLING

    The 2026 Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation is now available on the USACRC website with a variety of new videos, including privately owned weapons handling. Check out the POW video at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/578/how-will-your-reel-end-privately-owned-weapons

    NATIONAL SAFETY MONTH

    Each June, National Safety Month serves as an important reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility — both on and off duty. For military communities, safety is more than a workplace priority; it is essential to mission readiness, family well-being and protecting the health of those who serve our nation. Whether at work, at home, during training or traveling, making safe choices every day helps prevent injuries, reduce stress and strengthen the overall readiness of our force. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8245/National-Safety-Month-Protecting-Our-Soldiers-Families-and-Communities

    SUBSCRIBE TO RM

    Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:14
    Story ID: 566665
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 1-5 JUNE 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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