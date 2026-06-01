USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 1-5 JUNE 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team,

Attached is our weekly USACRC Risk Management newsletter. Please distribute across your commands and organizations. If you are unable to open the links embedded within the attached PDF, copy the links below and paste them into your browser.

DEGRADED VISUAL ENVIRONMENTS

We proceeded to land, maintaining the same rate of closure; however, the lack of contrast, the excessive scintillation in the googles and the dust accumulation caused the pilot to prematurely dump the collective. The aircraft landed a little harder than we anticipated, scaring the entire crew. Although we could have done many things differently that night, I believe the biggest issue was not understanding how much degradation the night vision goggles experienced under low light levels. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8242/DVE-through-NVG-Scintillation?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

MOTORCYCLE MENTORSHIP

Being a new rider also meant I had a lot to learn. As the brigade safety noncommissioned officer, I quickly realized I was expected to lead by example, and when it came to motorcycle safety, I was behind the curve. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8244/Your-Shadow-Points-to-Danger?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

RIP CURRENTS

Have you ever made a decision that felt insignificant, only to realize minutes later it might be the one that gets you killed? I have, and it left me with a lesson learned about the importance of risk management and the terrifying indifference of nature. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8243/The-Power-of-Bad-Choices?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

PRIVATELY OWNED WEAPONS HANDLING

The 2026 Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation is now available on the USACRC website with a variety of new videos, including privately owned weapons handling. Check out the POW video at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/578/how-will-your-reel-end-privately-owned-weapons

NATIONAL SAFETY MONTH

Each June, National Safety Month serves as an important reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility — both on and off duty. For military communities, safety is more than a workplace priority; it is essential to mission readiness, family well-being and protecting the health of those who serve our nation. Whether at work, at home, during training or traveling, making safe choices every day helps prevent injuries, reduce stress and strengthen the overall readiness of our force. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8245/National-Safety-Month-Protecting-Our-Soldiers-Families-and-Communities

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