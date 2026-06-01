224th ADG’s Colt Brumm Named NGB Civilian Safety Professional of the Year

Photo By Barbara Olney | Colt Brumm, the Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the 224th Air Defense Group, has been named the National Guard Bureau’s Civilian Safety Professional of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Barbara Olney | Colt Brumm, the Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the 224th Air Defense...... read more read more

Rome, New York -- A New York Air National Guard employee at the Eastern Air Defense Sector has been named the National Guard Bureau’s Civilian Safety Professional of the Year.

Colt Brumm, the safety and occupational health manager with the 224th Air Defense Group, was recognized for his work on a national safety management training curriculum and a suicide prevention project.

Brumm’s curriculum work equips new supervisors with practical tools to maintain safe working environments. His work on the suicide prevention project focused on integrating safe storage methods into firearms instruction, a basic safety practice that can reduce firearm suicide risk among National Guard members and their families.

Brumm’s achievements in other areas were also highlighted in the award citation. Brumm created a new mishap response plan that was integrated it into the unit’s installation emergency plan and also completed a risk analysis plan that reduced hazard response times by more than20 percent. He also created a motorcycle safety training range and developed a plan to resolve ergonomic issues created by the gear Security Forces members wear.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, New York, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the homeland. The 224th Air Defense Group, an independent, wing-equivalent group of the New York Air National Guard, is located at EADS and provides the forces to conduct the air defense mission.

The 224th ADG has several squadrons and detachments. The 224th Air Defense Squadron, the 224th Support Squadron, the 224th Security Forces Squadron and a Canadian Element NORAD detachment serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rd Air Defense Squadron and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit http://www.dmna.ny.gov/. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit http://www.eads.ang.af.mil/.