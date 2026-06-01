SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: JORGE ALADRO, CODE 2305.21 NUCLEAR SPECIAL MATERIAL IDENTIFICATION (SMIC) STOCK CONTROL SUPERVISOR SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Nuclear Special Material Identification (SMIC) Stock Control (Code 2305.21) Supervisor Supply Management Specialist Jorge Aladro has been employed with NNSY for more than 15 years and leads with precision. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Nuclear Special Material Identification (SMIC) Stock Control (Code 2305.21) Supervisor Supply Management Specialist Jorge Aladro has been employed with NNSY for more than 15 years and leads with precision.

Aladro began his NNSY career as a woodcrafter in Shop 64 Temporary Services (Code 970). In 2014, he became a work leaderin Shop 64, and then a supervisor in 2015. After becoming a supervisor, he worked in refueling and became a Nuclear Production (Code 300N) Refueling Zone Manager in 2016. Aladro also spent time in the Inside Shop Specialties position, a liaison between ship’s force and the shop, while working for the Operations Department (Code 300) prior to moving to 2305.21 and his current position.

“Aladro is an example of what hard work and determination can do for you,” said NNSY Engineering Technician Christopher Tan. “He has worked his way up from a Shop 64 mechanic to a supervisor in code 2305.21 and serves as an advocate of forward progress and continuous improvement.”

Aladro supervises the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Managed Spares section, and his team is responsible for receipt inspection, modification and repair, storage, and shipping of over 26,000 items valued at more than $330 million. The inventory he manages with his team encompasses 45 percent of the corporation’s NAVSEA managed spares, which are a specific group of assets managed and controlled by a technical office within NAVSEA.

“His leadership as a NAVSEA Managed Spares Supervisor directly strengthens waterfront support, NNSY’s mission, and overall, Navy readiness,” said C2305.2 Branch Head Sarah LaReau. “He oversees the full lifecycle of managed material, ensuring critical spares are accurately procured, tracked, and delivered to support both emergent and planned maintenance, while maintaining close coordination with NAVSEA, Code 139 [Nuclear Inspection Division], inside shops and 2305.6 Project Material Manager (PMM) branch personnel.”

LaReau continued,” Aladro’s proactive approach to resolving supply chain challenges minimizes work stoppages and keeps maintenance availabilities on schedule, directly enabling NNSY to deliver combat-ready ships and submarines to the fleet.”

He enjoys overcoming obstacles during critical work evolutions and watching his team and others achieve their goals.

“I rely heavily on the experts I have on my team, I seldomly make decisions without involving the team members that it will or could impact,” said Aladro. “I value my deckplate guys, and I am open to their opinions.”

He relies on his team’s expertise for the most challenging aspects of his job, which are overseas shipments during the holiday season and after-hours shipments that exceed 150 pounds.

“Aladro fosters a highly trained, accountable team and promotes strong collaboration across stakeholders,” said LaReau. “He ensures reliable, efficient spares support that enhances fleet readiness and supports the Navy’s mission to maintain a globally ready and deployable force.”

Aladro believes that a good leader is defined by having a consistent personality, being a great listener, following the philosophy “first one in and last one out,” and that supervisors must lead by example.

The best career advice he ever received was that every time you get a pay raise or promotion, increase your Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) contribution by one percent.

When asked what other career advice he had for someone joining NNSY he added, “Read any and everything and get every qualification you can. Be nice and respectful to everyone. You never know who your boss will be,” said Aladro. “Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing, just do your job and do it the right way; only you can give away your integrity.”

When Aladro is away from the office, he likes to practice precision driving, modifying cars, and loving loud music!