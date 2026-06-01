Ramstein Pharmacy modernizes prescription process with virtual queue

Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | A courtesy graphic highlights upcoming changes to the prescription activation process at the 86th Medical Group Pharmacy in Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Beginning June 29, 2026, pharmacy beneficiaries will be able to use the Q-Anywhere virtual queue system to request prescription activation remotely from a phone or computer, reducing time spent waiting in the pharmacy lobby. The updated process will also expand select over-the-counter medication options for active-duty service members. (Courtesy graphic by 86th Medical Group Pharmacy) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | A courtesy graphic highlights upcoming changes to the prescription activation process...... read more read more

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — The 86th Medical Group pharmacy is modernizing its prescription pickup experience by implementing a fully virtual queue system June 29 at the clinic here.

The updated process will remove the pharmacy’s in-lobby kiosk and transition patients to Q-Anywhere, a virtual queue platform that allows users to request prescription activation remotely from a phone or computer. The transition applies to all Tricare beneficiaries and allows patients to join the queue from home, work or anywhere with internet access.

The need for the transition began earlier this year after the pharmacy’s lobby kiosk became inoperable, prompting staff to explore alternative solutions. Rather than replacing the system with another physical machine, pharmacy staff implemented the use of Q-Anywhere.

The new system is designed to improve efficiency while giving beneficiaries greater flexibility in how they access available services. During a February-to-April pilot program, Ramstein pharmacy leadership found the updated process reduced average processing time from 284 minutes to 82 minutes.

“Patients no longer have to wait in the lobby wondering when their medications will be ready,” said Maj. Brian Nibbelink, 86th Medical Group chief of pharmacy services. “With the new system, patients receive a notification as soon as their prescription is ready for pickup.”

The improvement was attributed to increased efficiency, improved communication and the elimination of bottlenecks associated with the traditional prescription activation process.

While prescriptions will continue to be processed Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the virtual queue will remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing greater flexibility for shift workers and others who may need to submit requests outside standard operating hours.

“The virtual queue system allows us to prioritize urgent medications, such as antibiotics, pain medications and sick-call prescriptions, so we can begin processing them more quickly after a patient’s appointment,” Nibbelink said.

In addition to the virtual queue transition, active duty service members can now use the pharmacy’s over-the-counter medication program through Q-Anywhere without requiring a prescription. Available medications include treatments for allergies, heartburn, cough and cold symptoms, dry or itchy skin, and pain management.

The program is available exclusively to active duty service members, allowing them to address common minor health concerns more conveniently while reducing unnecessary clinic visits.

“These changes make the pharmacy experience more convenient by allowing patients to wait where it is most comfortable for them rather than standing in line,” said Senior Airman Brianna Barker, 86th Medical Group pharmacy technician.

While the lobby kiosk will be removed, in-person assistance will still be available. Patients with paper prescriptions will continue to have access to a separate drop-off queue inside the pharmacy lobby, and pharmacy staff will remain available to assist beneficiaries throughout the transition.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this transition and want beneficiaries to know we are here to assist them throughout the process,” Barker said.

Ramstein pharmacy leadership encourages beneficiaries to begin familiarizing themselves with the Q-Anywhere system before the June 29 launch to help ensure a smooth transition.