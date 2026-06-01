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    KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

    Tug-of-War Event at Camp Casey for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

    Courtesy Photo | Tug-of-War Event at Camp Casey for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2026

    Courtesy Story

    8th Army

    A tradition like no other in the world. Eighth Army holds is annual KATUSA Friendship Week June 8-12. Sporting and cultural events will be held at Army garrisons across the peninsula. Check out the flyers for the different events.

    KATUSA Friendship Week is one of Eighth Army's initiatives to honor the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program, or KATUSA. The program was created only weeks after the Korean War ignited, and to this day KATUSAs continue to serve side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers providing priceless support and friendship.

    The Korean War began June 25, 1950. Roughly three weeks later the KATUSA program was initiated July 15 by an informal agreement between the Honorable Syngman Rhee, president of the Republic of Korea, and General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief, United Nations Command.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 23:14
    Story ID: 566637
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

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    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Daegu KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 Events
    1st Signal Volleyball Tourney
    Tug-of-War
    KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 Golf Scramble at Camp Humphreys
    1st Signal Ultimate Frisbee for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    Tuho Event for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    1st Signal Brigade Soccer Challenge for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    Deadlift Competition For KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    2nd Infantry Division Dodgeball Challenge at Camp Humphreys
    Softball and Kickball Tourney for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    Korean Culture Festival at Camp Humphreys
    5K Run Sponsored by 501st MI Brigade for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 at Camp Humphreys
    Korean Culture Event at Camp Casey for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026
    Tug-of-War Event at Camp Casey for KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

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