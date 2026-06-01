Iwo Jima’s Boatswain’s Mates: A Look at the Navy’s Professional Mariners

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller | A graphic highlighting Boatswain’s Mates, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, and accomplished work aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

USS Iwo Jima’s (LHD 7) Deck Department is the backbone, which supports operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Each vertebra comprises U.S. Navy Sailors, who create the links needed to ensure mission success, as well as, safe and efficient evolutions. The Sailors are known as Boatswain’s Mates.

“Boatswain’s Mates are the professional mariners of the [Iwo Jima] and the Navy,” said Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jiamon Poe, leading chief petty officer for Iwo Jima’s Deck Department. “We operate the amphibious warfare equipment. This is important because our main mission is to deliver Marines to the beach safely.”

Aboard Iwo Jima, Boatswain’s Mates (BM) perform a variety of tasks. These mission sets include line-handling evolutions, directing landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), operating the well deck control station, launching and staffing small boats, and operating the fuel stations along the side of the ship.

“Coming from a small boy (ex. a Navy destroyer or cruiser) to Iwo Jima has been great,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Landry. “The work here requires a lot of multitasking in multiple areas. Jam-packed with evolutions—from small boat [launches] to underway replenishments at sea, to the sea and anchor evolutions—it’s definitely eventful.”

The work Iwo Jima’s Deck department executes is the linchpin of the expeditionary Navy, which serves a vastly different mission than the broader fleet. Beyond sea and anchor evolutions, Deck department’s mission focuses on ship-to-shore operations by sea. Well-executed, this capability allows the global reach, persistence, and agility the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group possess in order to deter and counter malign activity and protect America’s interests abroad.

“We work within the well deck interacting with Assault Craft Unit 4 and Beachmaster Unit 2,” said Landry. “When we're working with LCACs, we manage well deck control and launching them.”

BMs direct all aspects of launching and recovering LCACs to include operating the well deck, directing cargo, vehicles and personnel, and directing LCACs safely. Well-deck operations serve a critical part of Iwo Jima’s mission that enables rapid buildup of Marines ashore—in contested or non-contested environments—to shape follow-on actions in the battlespace.

To help manage amphibious operations and other facets of the job, BMs are supplemented by Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Sailors. PACT Sailors are new to the Navy and given the opportunity to work as a BM. Seaman Juan Laspina, one of Iwo Jima’s newest PACT Sailors, has become enamored with the work they do and hopes to join them.

“I was originally assigned to Deck and I didn’t want to give it a try,” said Laspina. “Later on, one of my second classes came to me and said, ‘you say you don’t want to be a Boatswain’s Mate, but the look on your face when you are doing the evolutions, you look amazed and you are hyped about it.’”

“It didn’t click until we got on deployment. I really like this work but its hard work. I want to be a Boatswain’s Mate.”

The work BMs execute every day may come with daily challenges and difficulties. To overcome these challenges, they take action through training and provide assistance to each other. This approach, spearheaded by Deck leadership, enables the team to grow and become more knowledgeable.

“I think just coming together as a cohesive unit, getting through the basic phase inspections, and getting the right equipment on board to do our job was a challenge. But since we've deployed, we’ve gotten into a better rhythm. We have a well-qualified group here,” said Poe.

Being an Iwo Jima BM is not just about the work, it is about honoring and carrying the heritage associated with the rate.

“Our rate is built on traditions,” said Poe. “We are the oldest rate in the Navy.”

“We wear lanyards and the way we pipe and ring bells have been done throughout the Navy's inception.”

The BM community continues to produce a profound impact on the Sailors, who join the rate bridging the gap between tradition and today’s mission.

“It’s definitely a lifestyle,” said Landry. “It’s not meant for everybody, but the few people who are Boatswain’s Mates have that honor and work ethic instilled in them.

From the wooden decks of the Navy’s first commissioned ship to the steel plates of Iwo Jima’s Deck Sailors 250 years later, BMs are always out front and will never quit.

“We are here, and we take pride in doing our job, for however long it takes,” said Poe.