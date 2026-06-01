Army noncommissioned officer pleads guilty during Hawaii court-martial to patronizing prostitutes

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – A noncommissioned officer with 19 years of service pleaded guilty during his May 4 court-martial at the Wheeler Army Airfield courtroom to patronizing multiple prostitutes.



Sgt. 1st Class Tomas A. Martinez, 43, a combat medic assigned to Medical Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, was sentenced to six months in prison and a reduction in rank to E-5.



In September 2022, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division received a tip that Martinez had engaged in sexual misconduct and initiated an investigation.



Army CID obtained a search warrant to collect his electronic devices and discovered pictures and videos of Martinez engaging in sex acts with prostitutes when he visited Tijuana, Mexico, in January 2022. He filmed the sexual encounters using a GoPro camera.



Because the women were Mexican foreign nationals, the prosecution of the case relied entirely on the digital evidence recovered by Army CID and agents with Homeland Security Investigations Honolulu who assisted with the investigation.



“A Soldier should be an honorable reflection of the United States Army, no matter where they are. Crossing into another country and committing misconduct is not reflective of the Army values—this conviction is a reflection of that,” said Capt. Catherine Ricci, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This guilty plea is a great example of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s strong partnership with Homeland Security Investigations Honolulu, working together to hold individuals accountable and ensure they represent the Army honorably worldwide,” said Special Agent in Charge Ruben Santiago, Army CID’s Pacific Field Office.



Martinez will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Confinement Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



This case was investigated by HSI Honolulu and Army CID’s Pacific Field Office. It was prosecuted by Ricci and Capt. ReNessa Killion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Tripler Army Medical Center.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:29 Story ID: 566616 Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army noncommissioned officer pleads guilty during Hawaii court-martial to patronizing prostitutes, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.