Fort Peck Interpretive Center director honored for public communication, outreach

Photo By Declan Barnes | Sue Dalbey (left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Peck Interpretive Center director, greets a visitor June 19, 2024, at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center located in Fort Peck, Montana. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Declan Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Declan Barnes | Sue Dalbey (left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Peck Interpretive Center...... read more read more

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FORT PECK, Mont. — Sue Dalbey, director of the Fort Peck Interpretive Center, has been selected as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2025 Honorary Communicator of the Year for her leadership and outreach efforts in communicating USACE missions and programs.

Dalbey, a natural resources specialist and park ranger at the Fort Peck Project, was recognized for developing and executing a communications and community engagement campaign for the interpretive center’s 20th anniversary celebration that drew record attendance and highlighted the center’s role in tourism, education and recreation in northeastern Montana.

The interpretive center, jointly operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, celebrated its 20th anniversary in June 2025 alongside the Montana Dinosaur Trail’s 20th anniversary.

The celebration brought 452 visitors to the center on June 21, marking the highest single-day attendance in more than a decade and possibly the largest turnout in the facility’s history.

The event featured environmental education activities, water safety programs and hands-on learning opportunities for students and families.

“Sue’s leadership and creativity elevated the Fort Peck Interpretive Center’s anniversary into a regional celebration of education, conservation and public service,” said Dale Pugh, Fort Peck Project operations project manager. “Her ability to connect the community with the Corps’ mission made this effort truly exceptional.”

Dalbey also hosted the Montana Dinosaur Trail’s annual meeting at the interpretive center in April 2025, bringing together tourism and education partners from across the state.

Outreach efforts for these events included volunteer training and coordination with local media, social media campaigns and state and federal agencies.

According to the award citation, Dalbey’s efforts “secured widespread media coverage and strengthened community ties through innovative outreach and volunteer coordination.”

“Her work reflects the very best of public service communication,” said Andrew Nystrom Omaha District acting public affairs chief. “Sue consistently found innovative ways to showcase our district’s missions while building lasting partnerships throughout the region.”

The Fort Peck Interpretive Center has become a major regional attraction since opening in 2005, offering exhibits on the Fort Peck Dam project, area history, paleontology and wildlife resources.

Dalbey’s award recognizes exceptional achievement in public affairs communication and honors employees who advance public understanding of the Corps’ missions and programs.