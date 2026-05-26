Philippine, U.S. forces conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley | A U.S. Coast Guard 35-foot Long-Range Interceptor embarked cutter boat attached to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) sails alongside Philippine Navy BRP Antonio Luna (FFG-151) in support of a passenger transfer during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, May 28, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Midgett is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Coast Guard conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, May 26-30, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As the sixth MCA of 2026, these regular at-sea events strengthen the interoperability of our respective military doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. For the first time this year, the U.S. Coast Guard participated in an MCA, represented by Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757), alongside the Philippines’ navy and coast guard. This MCA focused on critical maritime skills, including visit, board, search and seizure, maritime interdiction operations, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement training.

"The strength of our partnerships is forged at sea. This exercise provides an invaluable opportunity to hone our maritime law enforcement capabilities and share best practices with our allies," said Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Midgett. "The U.S. Coast Guard remains deeply committed to the collective maritime security throughout the region."

MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

Participating units included Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG15), one AW109 helicopter; Philippine Air Force two FA-50 fighter jets, two A-29B Super Tucano, one Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan EX, a Sokol search and rescue helicopter; Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702); and U.S. Coast Guard’s Midgett.

The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.