CNRH Civilians Mark Federal Service Milestones, Share Career Advice

Photo By Kyler Hood | Andrew Iuvale, the Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Force Protection (N34) program director, receives an award recognizing his 40 years of federal service from Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Chapel, Feb. 20, 2026. At CNRH, Iuvale ensures the security of assets and operations around JBPHH. Iuvale is one of three civilians with more than 60 years of combined experience who recently celebrated a major federal service milestone. Representing the critical areas of security, finance, and marketing, these subject matter experts share a deep connection to the military community. It is this bond that fuels their unwavering dedication to the core CNRH mission: providing essential shore infrastructure and service support to enable fleet operations in the Pacific. By sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter, and supporting military families, these dedicated professionals prove that even after years of personal accomplishment, their drive to maintain regional warfighting readiness remains as strong as ever. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood) see less | View Image Page

Department of the Navy (DON) civilian employees are indispensable partners to active-duty service members, providing the critical technical, operational, and administrative continuity required to keep the fleet and supporting infrastructure mission-ready.Spanning over 558 distinct occupations worldwide, civilians deliver the specialized skills, sustained expertise, and long-term stability that directly enable and safeguard America's warfighters.

An estimated 10,000 civilians support Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and its two installations, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. The non-uniformed workforce is spread out across more than 60 commands.

At CNRH, three civilians with more than 60 years of combined experience recently celebrated major federal service milestones. Representing the critical areas of security, finance, and marketing, these subject matter experts share a deep connection to the military community.It is this bond that fuels their unwavering dedication to the core CNRH mission: providing essential shore infrastructure and service support to enable fleet operations in the Pacific. By sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter, and supporting military families, these dedicated professionals prove that even after years of personal accomplishment, their drive to maintain regional warfighting readiness remains as strong as ever.

Andrew Iuvale: Securing the Fleet

For almost 11 years, Andrew Iuvale has served as the CNRH Force Protection (N34) program director, ensuring the security of assets and operations around Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam. In February, Iuvale was recognized for 40 years of federal service, a journey that includes active-duty Army, Army Reserve and Dept. of War civilian service.

Iuvale said a “sense of fulfillment” has motivated him to stay in his role and maintain rigorous security standards for CNRH.

“When that ship sails out of Pearl Harbor, or when that aircraft takes off from Hickam, I'm comfortable that I did all I could to prepare those guys on our side,” he said.

Andrea Sullivan: A Family Tradition of Service

For Andrea Sullivan, lead visual information specialist at Fleet & Family Readiness’ (N9) marketing department, public service feels like a “family tradition.”

Sullivan’s father retired from the Navy after 20 years of active-duty service. She spent her childhood on or near Navy bases around the world. Her grandfather and three of her uncles also served in the Navy, while her mother worked in various federal roles.

“Growing up in a Navy family,” said Sullivan, who reached a milestone of 15 years of federal service in February, including nearly three years at CNRH. “I saw firsthand how Navy programs and services like Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) support service members and their families.”

Today, Sullivan is pleased that her creative work directly supports the same Navy programs she enjoyed as a child. In her current role, she provides graphics and marketing support for Fleet & Family Readiness programs and services, including MWR, Child and Youth Programs, the Military and Family Support Center, Navy Wounded Warrior, and housing.

Alessia Rossi Molina: Driving the Mission Forward

“I'm a military spouse, so for me, the military community is very important. I also want to do something that to serve the population, especially the military population,” said Alessia Rossi Molina, the acting deputy comptroller and budget officer for the N8 budget team. She has seven years of federal service including almost two years at CNRH and about five years at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as a financial management analyst.

“Even though we aren't assigned to specific mission programs, we are the ’money people’ who ensure the wheels keep turning,” Rossi Molina said. “Nothing works without money, right? And no program can be executed without funds. In addition to securing those resources, we act as the essential safeguard, ensuring that all funds are spent in full compliance with relevant laws and regulations. Without our financial management and oversight, the mission simply doesn't move forward.”

Advice to Newcomers from Veteran Public Servants

Each of these veteran public servants shared invaluable advice for anyone considering a career in the public sector:

Andrew Iuvale: "Never Turn Down Training"

Iuvale emphasized a mantra he learned early during his time as a military police officer:

“You never turn down training, even if you think it's irrelevant and uninteresting,” he said. “You never turn it down even though we're in the era two-page resumes. You never turn down training because you never know where life's going to lead you in that training you thought may be irrelevant suddenly is very relevant to what you want to do.”

This proactive mindset paid off for Iuvale when he jumped at the chance to attend physical security school while in the Army. It was a challenging program for military police that soldiers ahead of him on the merit list turned down. That single ultimately opened up the doors to his current leadership role.

Alessia Rossi Molina: "Be Patient and Build a Foundation"

Rossi Molina advises those starting out in the public sector to focus on baseline excellence rather than rushing to advance. “Get your foot in the door and be patient. There are lots of opportunities, and if you work hard, you will be rewarded,” she said. Before joining the civil service, Rossi Molina built her skills in the non-profit sector. She worked for two years at Freedom House, a human rights organization in Washington, D.C., and served as the senior grants officer for the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego. Rossi Molina’s diverse background contributed to her current success at CNRH.

Andrea Sullivan: "Stay Flexible and Keep Growing"

Sullivan advises newcomers not to limit their own potential by being inflexible about their roles and responsibilities. “In my experience, especially with FFR, don’t be ‘locked in’ on what you think you’ll be doing. If you want to try different things or work anywhere in the world, this is a great place to start,” she said.

Sullivan noted how much her perspective on her own career has broadened over time. “It’s been a long time since I was ‘just a designer.’ My experiences have been unique and well-rounded. I am grateful to have found an organization where I can be a creative professional while taking on different challenges to grow. If you focus on how your skills can make a difference for the people around you, you’ll find amazing opportunities to grow on a global scale.”

Whether they are safeguarding critical assets at JBPHH, ensuring the responsible execution of mission-essential funds, or supporting service members through visual storytelling, Iuvale, Rossi Molina, and Sullivan exemplify the heart of public service. Their collective milestones serve as a powerful reminder that dedicated civilian professionals are essential to moving the CNRH mission forward every day.