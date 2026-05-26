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    Coast Guard responds to security breach at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard responds to security breach at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio
    May 29, 2026

    Great Lakes District Public Affairs

    216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil


    CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a security breach at Coast Guard Station
    Cleveland Harbor, Ohio, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

    Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes watchstanders notified Coast Guard Great Lakes
    District Command Center watchstanders of a 72-year-old male in a vehicle who breached the
    station’s perimeter by following a contractor’s vehicle through the entrance gate.

    The individual was initially apprehended by station personnel and then transferred to the custody
    of the Cleveland Police Department.

    There have been no injuries or loss of mission capabilities as a result of this incident. Partnering
    agencies in this response include the FBI and the Cleveland Police Department.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    “We are grateful that the security incident was quickly contained and resulted in no injuries to
    our personnel or community members,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, Great Lakes District Chief
    of Staff. “We are actively coordinating with law enforcement partners to conduct an investigation
    and to ensure the safety of our members and community.”

    For more information, please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or via
    email at D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:32
    Story ID: 566487
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0

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