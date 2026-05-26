Coast Guard responds to security breach at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Your browser does not support the audio element.

May 29, 2026



Great Lakes District Public Affairs



216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil





CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a security breach at Coast Guard Station

Cleveland Harbor, Ohio, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday.



Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes watchstanders notified Coast Guard Great Lakes

District Command Center watchstanders of a 72-year-old male in a vehicle who breached the

station’s perimeter by following a contractor’s vehicle through the entrance gate.



The individual was initially apprehended by station personnel and then transferred to the custody

of the Cleveland Police Department.



There have been no injuries or loss of mission capabilities as a result of this incident. Partnering

agencies in this response include the FBI and the Cleveland Police Department.



The investigation is ongoing.



“We are grateful that the security incident was quickly contained and resulted in no injuries to

our personnel or community members,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, Great Lakes District Chief

of Staff. “We are actively coordinating with law enforcement partners to conduct an investigation

and to ensure the safety of our members and community.”



For more information, please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or via

email at D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil.



-USCG-