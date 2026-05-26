4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Photo By Airman 1st Class Everardo Macias Rangel | U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, outgoing 4th Fighter Wing commander, salutes the formation during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson, Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 29, 2026. The salute marked Lohse’s final formal acknowledgement before relinquishing command to Col. Brian Novchich. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Everardo Macias Rangel) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Fighter Wing welcomed Col. Brian “Stitch” Novchich as its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 29, 2026.

Before taking command, Novchich served as commander of the 4th Operations Group, where he led nearly 1,900 personnel, managed 94 F-15E Strike Eagles and oversaw the training of more than 96 new F-15E pilots and weapon systems officers each year.

“Trusted teams, strong families, dedicated leadership, and a shared commitment to our mission, which is generating air combat power for our nation,” Novchich said. “That is what sustained this wing for 80 years, and that is what will sustain us going forward.”

Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Morgan “Jester” Lohse relinquished command to Novchich.

“Stitch, as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons Instructor Course, and as a national defense fellow, you’ve proven your leadership, you’re ready for command,” Behmer said. “You shaped the future of the Strike Eagle at the headquarters Air Force, and now you're exceptionally prepared to lead the 4th at a critical time when lethal eagles and your elite Airmen are in high demand.”

The ceremony could not be complete without recognizing the numerous accomplishments of the outgoing commander.

“The professionalism and excellence of the 4th was further cemented under Col. ‘Jester’ Lohse’s command, enhancing the Strike Eagle community of readiness and effectiveness training,” Behmer said. “His relentless dedication ensured the wing's premier power projection and supported countless mission partners and major exercises.”

Lohse led the wing through preparation and training for five major deployments, improving F-15E aircrew graduation rates by 20% and guided the wing’s transition to an Air Expeditionary Wing. His leadership also strengthened combat readiness while emphasizing dignity and respect for Airmen. Lohse bid farewell to the wing thanking them all for their hard work and dedication.

“To our leadership team, our group commanders, squadron commanders and chiefs, thank you for all that you do for the men and women of the 4th Fighter Wing,” Lohse said. “For the Airmen of the 4th Fighter Wing, I’ve been humbled by the responsibility to serve you and serve alongside you. You’ve done some really amazing work these past two-plus years.”