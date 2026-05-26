From ruin to readiness: $18 million renovation breathes new life into dormitory at high-profile joint base

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- What began as an emergency repair transformed into a $18 million comprehensive renovation project with oversite provided by the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s Facility Repair and Renewal (FRR) program.

The FRR project should enhance the quality of life for junior enlisted personnel assigned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), a high-profile joint military installation in Southwest Washington, D.C.

Many of the military members permanently station at JBAB are heavily focused on ceremonial and executive support operations as the base is home to United States Air Force Honor Guard, USAF Band, and the Navy Ceremonial Guard. In February 2022, a severe freeze caused a water pipe to rupture in the attic of Building 3620, sending water cascading from the third floor down to the first. The extensive damage impacted walls and infrastructure throughout the 33,000-square-foot facility hundreds called “home.”

Originally constructed in 2001 as a temporary lodging facility, Building 3620 is currently undergoing a massive overhaul. The Air Force’s 11th Wing serves as the installation host designating the revitalized three-story building to provide premium quarters for incoming Air Force and mission partner junior enlisted personnel (E-4 and below).

Once complete, the facility will feature 30 modernized suites—10 on each floor— for approximately 60 Airmen with each suite offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a comfortable living space.

Kristal Huinker, FRR project manager for the facility renovation , said bringing the building back to life requires practically starting from scratch.

“The demolition scope is immense, involving the complete removal of all plumbing fixtures, electrical wiring and panels, and fire protection lines,” she said.

Huinker said the rebuild is a top-to-bottom modernization that includes anew roof, new doors and windows throughout, a full replacement of the elevator, and an entirely new HVAC system supported by brand-new chilled and hot water lines.

“Executed in partnership (contract awardee) with Reliance Construction Company, this extensive "to-the-studs" rebuild showcases what can be achieved through proactive communication and a shared commitment to excellence,” she said.

Huinker said construction and renovation efforts of this magnitude frequently encounter unexpected hurdles. During the initial site investigation phase, the team uncovered unforeseen structural and site conditions.

However, rather than allowing these discoveries to cause significant delays, the project team tackled them head-on. “By quickly developing solutions within the existing project scope, they ensured the structural integrity and long-term viability of the facility, while keeping all stakeholders informed of necessary schedule adjustments,” Huinker said.

"This effort has truly been a great partnership," noted Government Quality Assurance officials overseeing the site. One of the most notable achievements of the project has been the rigorous coordination of multiple trades working concurrently within tight, confined spaces to replace the building's core infrastructure.

Despite the logistical challenges of installing entirely new utility lines and mechanical systems, the team has maintained exceptional safety and housekeeping standards. There have been no reported safety incidents, reflecting a deep commitment to regulatory compliance and the well-being of the workforce.

The construction team has consistently listened to government and customer needs, offering expert, actionable recommendations that directly benefit the project.

As the renovation of Building 3620 progresses, Huntsville Center and the USAF 11th Civil Engineer Squadron (11th CES) remain focused on its ultimate goal: delivering top-tier, modernized living quarters that our junior enlisted personnel deserve.

“Through proactive problem-solving and a steadfast dedication to quality, this project stands as a premier example of how effective partnerships can turn a facility disaster into a tremendous win for our service members,” Huinker said. Lozie Goolsby, 11th CES Design Engineering Team program manager, said Huinker’s experience and expertise have been the driving force behind the project’s progress.

“This project would not have been the same without the involvement of the Huntsville Center FRR program,” she said. “Kristal has consistently been an invaluable asset during our collaborative meetings. Her strong connection with our leadership provided critical U.S. Army Corps of Engineers insights, which ultimately allowed us to manage the project with greater economic efficiency and optimal resource management.”