325th SFS validate readiness with close-quarters battle training

Photo By Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Karr, 325th Security Forces Squadron Bravo Flight chief, leads his fire team during close-quarters battle training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 26, 2026. The training leveraged realistic, force-on-force scenarios to accelerate tactical decision-making and advance unit integration under simulated combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 325th Security Forces Squadron conducted multi-phase tactical training May 26, 2026, at Tyndall Air Force Base. The training enhanced warfighting lethality and validated deployment readiness in high-risk environments.

Held at Tyndall’s Silver Flag compound, one of the largest training sites in the Department of War, the training tested defenders’ ability to navigate complex, close-quarters battle scenarios and neutralize active shooter threats while maintaining command and control.

“The purpose was to ensure every defender possesses the core skills to dominate in direct-action engagements,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rhoades, 325th SFS training and standardization section chief. “This training forges a more lethal and resilient fighting force.”

The training began with foundational classroom instruction and drills, focusing on room entry, clearing procedures and coordinating team-level maneuvers. Once fundamentals were validated, the mission shifted to a force-on-force field training exercise.

Confronted by a simulated opposing force utilizing the training village’s structures for cover and concealment, the scenario escalated rapidly. Equipped with close combat mission capability kits, tactical teams executed coordinated room entries to secure structures and neutralize simulated threats under battlefield stress.

Following the initial engagements, Airmen were required to transition immediately into providing tactical combat casualty care. Teams demonstrated their proficiency in care under fire and tactical field care, responding to simulated injuries with mock blood and high-stress stimuli like loud music.

“When you face a live opposing force, the classroom instruction gets put to the test,” said Senior Airman Peter Tuccio, 325th SFS unit trainer. “Our Airmen have to make split-second decisions to secure a room under fire, and then immediately shift to save a wingman's life while the chaos is still unfolding around them.”

The exercise concluded with a formal after-action review to address desired learning objectives.

“The hard work of our certified training instructors ensured we were able to properly address and improve on deficiencies we identified in our previous active shooter exercise,” said Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS superintendent of future operations. “By incorporating an active opposing force and providing marking cartridges, our Airmen had an aggressively demanding scenario to work through.”

This training opportunity reinforced the Air Force’s focus on base defense and expeditionary readiness by testing the 325th SFS’s ability to clear terrain, integrate unit communications and operate decisively in contested environments.

“Everything we do out here comes down to survivability and lethality,” said Tuccio. “This training ensures our defenders have the muscle memory and the tactical discipline to neutralize the threat and own the fight when lives are on the line.”