Historic Army South Inactivation Paves Way for U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Deane Barnhardt | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric B. Olsen (right), Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army South (Sixth Army), replaces the shoulder patch from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip J. Ryan (left) during the U.S. Army South inactivation ceremony, May 29, 2026. The ceremony formally marked the inactivation of U.S. Army South after decades of supporting security cooperation, contingency operations, and partnerships throughout Central America, South America and the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO– U.S. Army South, also designated as Sixth Army, officially cased its colors during an inactivation ceremony at Trinity University’s Laurie Auditorium on May 29. This transition marks a significant step in a historic modernization effort that consolidates three former commands into a single, unified four-star operational headquarters: the United States Army Western Hemisphere Command.

"As we case the colors of U.S. Army South today, we are not witnessing an end, but a necessary and powerful evolution," said Maj. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, the final commanding general of ARSOUTH. "The threats and challenges of our modern operational environment demand a seamless, unified approach to hemispheric security." The ceremony featured the traditional casing of the ARSOUTH organizational colors, symbolizing the formal conclusion of the command's independent operations. As the Army component to U.S. Southern Command, ARSOUTH was responsible for theater security cooperation alongside partner armies throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Senior military leaders, San Antonio city officials, partner nation representatives, and community members attended the event to honor the command's profound legacy.

Tracing its roots to the early 1900s and the defense of the Panama Canal, ARSOUTH evolved through several designations before becoming a major Army command in 1986, notably executing missions such as Operation Just Cause in 1989. Following relocations to Puerto Rico in 1999 and Fort Sam Houston in 2002, the command officially integrated with Sixth Army in 2008. This merger united a legacy of regional security in the Americas with a distinguished World War II combat record in the Pacific. Throughout its history, the command's motto, "Defense and Fraternity," has embodied the spirit of partnership and collective security.

Presiding over the ceremony was Gen. Joseph Ryan, USAWHC Commander. He praised ARSOUTH for its enduring commitment to its partners and its vital role in regional security over the decades, noting that the command's spirit will carry forward into the new organization.

"Army South’s mission, people, and progress are not going away,” Gen. Ryan said. “Once again in its century-plus history, this organization is further broadening its scope, joining the best of Army North and Fifth United States Army to continue building the United States Army Western Hemisphere Command—an organization focused from the Arctic to the southern-most tip of the Andean Ridge, and driven by the necessary security of the American homeland.”

USAWHC, which officially activated Dec. 5, 2025, in North Carolina, serves as the Theater Army for both U.S. Northern Command and SOUTHCOM. The command unifies the former U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), and ARSOUTH. This creates a streamlined operational force explicitly focused on homeland defense, defense support to civil authorities, and theater security cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.

"The legacy, regional expertise, and deep partnerships we have built across South America and the Caribbean will serve as a vital pillar alongside our ARNORTH and FORSCOM teammates in the collective success of USAWHC," Maj. Gen. Ryan added, highlighting the command's path forward. This conditions-based transformation ensures full continuity of ARSOUTH's regional mission set, including theater security cooperation with 31 partner nations and 15 areas of special sovereignty, counter-transnational threat operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response capabilities.

“Your new mission has national attention, urgency, high-stakes, and it’s a mission that I, for one, am thrilled to tackle with you by my side,” finished Gen. Ryan. USAWHC expects to reach full operational capability by fall 2026. The command's establishment is a cornerstone of the broader Army Transformation Initiative, designed to modernize command structures, improve operational agility, and meet the demands of a rapidly changing global security environment.