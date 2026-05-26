89th Airlift Wing Activates New Maintenance Squadron

Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Charland, 89th Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the 89th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon to Maj. Jaimie Leatherman as she assumes command during an activation ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of command authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

**JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. –**The 89th Airlift Wing reactivated the 89th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on May 21, 2026, linking a new generation of maintainers to a lineage stretching back 79 years.

During the ceremony, Maj. Jaimie Leatherman assumed command as the first commander of the newly established squadron. Col. Gary Charland, commander of the 89th Maintenance Group, presided over the event.

The activation marks a significant step in enhancing the maintenance capabilities for the Special Air Mission(s) fleet. As the new commander, Leatherman will lead 468 Airmen and contractor personnel across six Air Force Specialty Codes.

"Standing up the 89th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is a historic milestone that demands a leader capable of thriving under intense pressure," said Charland. "Major Leatherman is a highly experienced, proven leader and a woman of action who takes care of her Airmen while relentlessly executing our no-fail mission. She is unequivocally ready to take on this historic command and lead the Air Force's newest squadron."

The squadron's responsibilities are vast, including operational oversight of Air Mobility Command’s largest maintenance contract, valued at $248 million. The 89 AMXS is tasked with generating, launching, and sustaining global operations for a $1.6 billion fleet of 19 aircraft, including C-32, C-40 and C-37 airframes. Additionally, the unit maintains four distinguished visitor roll-on, roll-off conference capsules, valued at $1.1 billion.

This extensive maintenance footprint directly enables global diplomatic travel for the President, Vice President, Secretary of War, Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, First Lady and other senior government leaders. Ultimately, the squadron's daily operations play a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s continuity of operations, continuity of government and critical communications capabilities.

"I am incredibly honored to assume command of the 89 AMXS and stand alongside these dedicated professionals," said Leatherman. "Our no-fail mission is unique, high-visibility and absolutely vital to national security. Every single day, our team will ensure that our nation's leaders have safe, reliable and secure transport whenever and wherever they are called to lead."

The squadron’s roots trace back to Oct. 1, 1948, when it was first constituted as the 1254th Air Transport Squadron at Washington National Airport. The unit moved to Joint Base Andrews and became the 89th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on Dec. 27, 1965. After several redesignations, including to the 89th Aircraft Generation Squadron, it was inactivated in March 2002.

The reactivation of the 89th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ensures that the "SAM Fox" mission will continue to receive the highest level of professional maintenance, upholding a legacy of excellence, reliability and global readiness in support of our nation's leaders.