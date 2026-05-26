Mission Driven, People Powered: Highlighting Mr. Albert Mayoyo

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | Naval Medical Forces Development Command and Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) are mission driven and people powered. Albert Mayoyo is the International Military Student Officer at NMOTC and coordinates all the training for international military students at the command’s training centers, ensuring they receive the highest level of training and 100% succession rate. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is mission driven and people powered.

This Q&A with Albert Mayoyo, International Military Student Officer (IMSO) for Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), highlights his combined military and civilian service and his achievement as the 2025 IMSO of the Year, for the second consecutive year. Mayoyo answered a few questions about his career and role at NMOTC.

Q: Why did you join the Navy/Civilian Service?

A: “I joined the Navy to serve my country as a veteran, an FMF/SW/AW [enlisted fleet marine force, surface warfare, aviation warfare specialist] hospital corpsman with multiple deployments fulfilled. I do come from Navy bloodlines as my father and most of my family and friends have served as well. As my active Naval career came to a close, I humbly accepted a job in the civilian workforce as NMOTC IMSO which is where I'm at today.”

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job/command and what keeps you motivated?

A: “I love my job and my command, and I tell everyone that. It starts with my family. Family is everything. My supportive wife, Maria, my kids, Kaelene, Kamille and Mason keep me motivated and keep me young to keep doing better. There is also my second family, NMOTC. It starts with the leadership, from the triad, who has always been approachable and fair down to my directorate, the directorate of training, and my boss, Cmdr. Abuzeid. They have all been awesome and supportive which allows me to do my job at the highest level. The whole NMOTC team has been truly amazing and supportive, and the command culture is second to none. As far as my job, it’s very humbling. As the sole IMSO for NMOTC, I have been fortunate enough to meet [people from] 20 different countries and learn about each country’s culture and get to teach them ours. I am their first point of contact when arriving to the U.S., so I am honored and truly excited to take on the role of getting them acclimated and setting them up for success as they train under NMOTC’s robust training courses.”

Q: How does your role (or your team) support the Force Development and Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

A: “As the NMOTC IMSO, I support six detachments and 18 training centers within more than 60 facilities spread across the U.S. I coordinate all training for International Military Students (IMS). I ensure each student understands our operating procedures, what they’re accountable for, and ensure their dependents have everything they need as most are here for a long duration of training. I ensure everyone is comfortable, focused, and most of all, that they have a wonderful time while training under our NMOTC umbrella. I want to ensure they receive the highest level of training and 100% succession rate.”