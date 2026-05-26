Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine. (May 29, 2026)—Portsmouth Naval Shipyard held a Change of Command...... read more read more Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine. (May 29, 2026)—Portsmouth Naval Shipyard held a Change of Command ceremony where Capt. Jason Deichler, Commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO, passes command to Capt. Michael Poplawski. COMSUBRON TWO’s mission is to provide administrative, logistical, and operational support for attack submarines homeported at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard during periods of maintenance and improvement. Pictured (L to R), Lt. Mara Morhouse, U.S. Navy, Vice Adm. Rick Seif, U.S. Navy, Capt. Jason Deichler U.S. Navy and Capt. Michael Poplawski U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

Submarine Squadron TWO Holds Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Commander, Submarine Squadron TWO (CSS 2) conducted a change of command ceremony at the shipyard Friday, May 29, during which Capt. Michael Poplawski relieved Capt. Jason Deichler as commodore, CSS 2.



“Partnering the skilled professionalism of the ships’ commanding officers and their crews with the expertise of the shipyard workers, I hand over this command with full confidence,” said Deichler. “We pushed the boundaries of how we return our apex predators to the Navy — the embodiment of the Foundry supporting the Fleet — world-class and battle ready.”



Since Deichler took command July 12, 2024, CSS 2 has reset expectations, delivering USS Texas (SSN 775) ahead of schedule, in time for its Sailors to be home for the 2024 holidays. USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) completed the first-of-its-class engineered refueling overhaul, returning it back to the fleet ensuring the U.S. submarine force remains the most lethal force in the world. The undocking of USS North Dakota (SSN 784) in February 2026 marked a significant milestone in supporting the Navy’s focus on combat-ready platforms and increasing operational availability.



Commander, Submarine Forces, Vice Adm. Rick Seif was the presiding officer and keynote speaker.

“Your time at Submarine Squadron TWO has been an overwhelming success,” said Seif. “You have mentored our future leaders and trained our battle-ready Sailors. You have pushed the boundaries of innovation, and ensured our submarines return to the fleet combat ready.“



Deichler’s next duty assignment is Chief of Staff to Director, Submarine Programs Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher at the Washington Navy Yard. He will oversee the non-nuclear construction of Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines, working with the Maritime Industrial Base.



Poplawski, a native of Austin, Texas, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He reports as commodore of CSS 2 after serving on the Joint Staff, Deputy Director for Regional Operations and Global Force Management as Division Chief for Joint Operation Division Indo-Pacific Command.



“I’m excited to join the superb team at Submarine Squadron TWO, in partnership with the extraordinary talent of our submarine crews and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, to deliver modern, lethal, and ready combat power back to the fleet,” said Poplawski.



Submarine Squadron TWO was first established in New London, Connecticut, in the late 1930s. In 1941, CSS 2 was shifted to the Pacific Fleet, where it operated during World War II. Following the war, the squadron was re-established in New London. Among its most notable ships were the first nuclear-powered submarine, USS Nautilus (SSN 571), and the Navy’s only nuclear-powered deep submersible research vessel, NR-1.



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. The work performed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a direct contribution to national security, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force anywhere in the world.