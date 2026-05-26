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    Madigan Army Medical Center's Graduate Medical Education Program honors Graduating Class of 2026

    Madigan Army Medical Center's Graduate Medical Education Program Ceremony Honors Graduating Class of 2026

    Photo By Joseph Jones | JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center will honor the...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center will honor the Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026 during a graduation ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. June 12, 2026 at the American Lake Conference Center.

    The ceremony will recognize graduating residents and interns who have completed rigorous training across a variety of medical specialties and are preparing to serve patients throughout the Military Health System and operational force.

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clinton K. Murray will serve as the keynote speaker and deliver remarks to graduates, faculty members, family members, and distinguished guests.

    Madigan's Graduate Medical Education program is one of the Department of War's premier physician training programs, preparing military medical professionals to provide world-class patient care while supporting military readiness and global health operations.

    The graduating class represents the next generation of military physicians who will care for service members, retirees, veterans and military families around the world.

    The ceremony is open to invited guests, faculty members, staff and family members celebrating the achievements of the Madigan Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 12:33
    Story ID: 566433
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    Madigan Army Medical Center's Graduate Medical Education Program Ceremony Honors Graduating Class of 2026

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    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Department of the Army
    Army Medicince

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