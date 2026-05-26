New orders, new schools, new beginnings: Managing stress during PCS season

Photo By Jessie Hudson | A military family prepares for a permanent change of station move by packing belongings and saying goodbye to a familiar community. PCS season can bring both excitement and stress as Soldiers and their families navigate new duty stations, schools and support networks. Martin Army Community Hospital's Department of Mental Health encourages families to prioritize well-being and seek support throughout the transition. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jessie Hudson | A military family prepares for a permanent change of station move by packing...... read more read more

For many military families, summer means more than vacations and time away from school. It marks the beginning of PCS season, when Soldiers and their families prepare to leave familiar communities and establish new routines at a new duty station.

New orders often bring new opportunities, new friendships and new experiences. They can also bring uncertainty, stress and a long list of responsibilities that seem to grow by the day.

"PCS season is one of the most significant transitions military families will experience," said Lt. Col. Rebekah Broady, chief of the Department of Mental Health at Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH). "Even positive change can create stress. It's normal to feel excited, anxious, overwhelmed and hopeful all at the same time."

While children may be saying goodbye to friends, teachers, coaches and familiar routines, parents are often balancing housing decisions, travel arrangements, employment considerations and the logistics of relocating an entire household.

According to Broady, stress often appears in ways people do not immediately recognize. Difficulty sleeping, irritability, fatigue, trouble concentrating, changes in appetite and withdrawing from family or friends can all be signs that stress is beginning to take a toll.

"Many people assume they simply have to push through stress because it comes with military life," Broady said. "But recognizing stress early and taking steps to manage it can make a tremendous difference for both individual well-being and family readiness."

Mental health professionals at MACH encourage families to focus on what they can control during periods of transition. Maintaining healthy routines, staying physically active and making time for meaningful connections can help create stability when many other aspects of life feel uncertain.

One tool mental health professionals frequently recommend is mindfulness, the practice of focusing attention on the present moment rather than becoming overwhelmed by everything that still needs to be done.

Broady said mindfulness does not have to be complicated. Something as simple as taking a few slow, deep breaths before moving on to the next task can help reduce stress and improve resilience.

To help manage stress during PCS season, MACH mental health professionals recommend: • Maintain a regular sleep schedule. • Stay physically active. • Break large tasks into smaller, manageable goals. • Talk openly with family members about concerns and expectations. • Stay connected to friends, family and support networks. • Schedule time to rest and recharge during the moving process. • Seek help early when stress begins affecting daily life.

Military families often spend weeks preparing for a move while simultaneously saying goodbye to friends, coworkers and support systems. For children, the transition can be particularly challenging as they leave familiar schools and communities behind. Broady encouraged parents to pay attention to changes in behavior, mood and routines, noting that children often express stress differently than adults.

"Military families are incredibly resilient, but resilience does not mean facing challenges alone," Broady said. "Whether you're arriving at a new installation or preparing to depart, there are resources available to support your mental health and well-being."

Through its Department of Mental Health and other support services, MACH remains committed to helping Soldiers and families maintain readiness during every stage of their military journey.

"Every duty station is different, but one thing remains the same," Broady said. "The Army takes care of its people. Wherever the mission takes you, don't hesitate to reach out for support when you need it."

For military families preparing for their next move, the message is simple: Take care of yourself, stay connected and remember that support is available every step of the way.

For immediate support or to learn more about available resources, military families can contact Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 or visit MilitaryOneSource.mil.