CMSAF Wolfe emphasizes CSAF priorities, mentors future leaders during Team Scott visit

Photo By Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe visits CMSAF Bud Andrews Airman Leadership School during a visit to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 21, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe spoke directly with members of the school’s leadership team during the visit regarding future plans for professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe visited Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 21, 2026.

CMSAF engaged with senior Team Scott leadership, held a discussion with CMSAF Bud Andrews Airman Leadership School instructors, and hosted an all-call at the Scott Community Center focused on Air Force priorities and enlisted leadership during the visit.

“The two most important things we do in the Air Force are fly and fix airplanes,” said CMSAF. “If you can fix, then you can generate sorties. When you generate sorties, you build readiness, and that readiness has a deterrent value. But if that deterrence fails, we've got to be ready.”

CMSAF continued, explaining that readiness extends beyond job qualifications and training requirements, and emphasized professional growth, skill development, and financial preparedness. He also highlighted innovation as a key part of modernization, encouraging Airmen to bring forward new ideas and leaders to remain open to new approaches. He further stressed the importance of supporting Airmen and their families by identifying challenges and advocating for solutions on their behalf.

CMSAF connected those three priorities to the importance of effective leadership at every level. These priorities also remained a focus during discussions with instructors at the CMSAF Bud Andrews Airman Leadership School and remarks delivered during the all-call.

“In professional military education, we’re not trying to teach you what to think,” he said during the all-call. “We’re trying to teach you how to think, to have that discernment in your leadership style, and how you interact with your fellow Airmen so you can be ultra-effective as a supervisor.”

Building on that message, CMSAF emphasized the lasting impact supervisors can have on the Airmen they lead throughout their careers.

“I had a great first supervisor, I was super lucky,” said Chief. “Your job is to get ready in your leadership school to go be somebody's first supervisor, and I hope that you're planning on being a dang good one.”