Training, Teamwork, and Quick Action Save a Life at NSA Philadelphia

Photo By Christy Trabun | Russ Taylor address a crowd of his peers and thanks them for their support. “If I...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Russ Taylor address a crowd of his peers and thanks them for their support. “If I had been anywhere else on the planet this wouldn’t have worked. I’m here today because of all of you," he said. see less | View Image Page

Earlier this month, at the beginning of a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Public Works Department Pennsylvania (PWD-PA) safety day, Michael McVey, Michael Szostek, Keith Esbensen, and Nicholas Buccieri Jr. were presented the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for their life-saving actions during a medical emergency at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. Buccieri could not be present for the ceremony but was recognized before his peers.



On Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in the midst of the city’s first major snow event of the season, NAVFAC crews were conducting snow-clearing operations to ensure the installation would be safe and mission ready for employees arriving Monday morning when one of their own, Russ Taylor, experienced a sudden medical emergency.



What happened next was immediate.



Crew members recognized something was wrong and sprang into action without hesitation. One employee ran for an automated external defibrillator (AED) while others began rendering aid, calling 911, and coordinating emergency response efforts. Working together under pressure, the team rotated through CPR and chest compressions while administering shocks with the AED until first responders arrived on scene.



According to the award citations, the employees’ “rapid recognition of an unusual health emergency event, immediate engagement and activation of necessary resources” directly contributed to “a successful discharge from the hospital, and a life saved.”



The citations also noted that the men’s actions reflected their “commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our most valuable resources – our people.”



Though recovery has taken time, Taylor was back with his team May 6 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, smiling as he personally presented the awards alongside Public Works Officer Lt. Cdr. James J. Kwasny.



After embracing each recipient, Taylor told the crowd, “If I had been anywhere else on the planet this wouldn’t have worked. I’m here today because of all of you.”



The ceremony served as both a recognition of heroism and a reminder of the importance of training, teamwork, and looking out for one another which represent values that remain central to the Navy team both on and off the job.



During the ceremony, several members of the workforce were also recognized for their years of federal service. Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Lt. Cdr. Jesse An presented Matthew McGovern with a 15-year service award and Kleisley Sime with a 10-year service award. Kwasny presented John Ciurlino and John Janda with 15-year service awards, as well as Robert Pettinelli and Donald Weidman with 10-year service awards.