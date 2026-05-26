Fort Meade MEDDAC Clinics and Providers Recognized in 2nd Quarter Survey

FORT MEADE, Md. — Multiple clinics, providers, and support staff from the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) have been recognized for delivering exceptional patient care in the FY 2026 2nd Quarter Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) "Best of the Best" rankings.

The quarterly report, driven directly by patient feedback, highlights the military health system's highest-performing medical professionals and facilities. Fort Meade MEDDAC demonstrated strong performance across multiple categories, earning top marks for both clinic operations and individual patient interactions.

In the group recognition categories, three Fort Meade MEDDAC facilities stood out:

Fillmore Primary Care: Recognized for excellence in both the Clinic and Clerks categories.

Recognized for excellence in both the Clinic and Clerks categories. KACC Optometry Clinic: Recognized in the Clerks category.

Recognized in the Clerks category. Dunham Optometry Clinic: Recognized in the Clerks category.

Individual healthcare professionals within the command were also singled out for their exemplary service and dedication to the patient experience. The recognized individuals include:

Capt. Anna Zhang: Rader Optometry Clinic

Rader Optometry Clinic Christina Eshelman, FNP: Fillmore Primary Care

The JOES Best of the Best Report is updated quarterly to track and highlight the top-performing clinics, providers, receptionists, and clerks across the Military Health System. The survey provides leadership with critical insights into the outpatient experience, ensuring military treatment facilities continue to meet the highest standards of care and customer service for service members, retirees, and their families.

As a part of the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region, the Fort Meade MEDDAC sustains the medical readiness of the Joint Force and TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries across its clinics that span across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.