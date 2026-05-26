America’s Sea Services Launch Sail 250 New Orleans During Nation’s Semi-Quincentennial Celebration

Photo By Lance Cpl. Van Hoang | Opening remarks are given to U.S. Marines, sailors and New Orleans community participants during a pier-side welcoming event during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS — More than 3,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and international maritime partner personnel arrived in New Orleans May 28, launching Sail 250 New Orleans, the inaugural port call of the national Sail 250 series of events, a major feature of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

The five-day celebration, running May 28 through June 1, brings the largest-ever assembly of tall ships and naval vessels to the Mississippi River waterfront, connecting the American public with the maritime services through ship tours, community outreach events, military demonstrations, and cultural engagements honoring 250 years of naval and Marine Corps service.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring America’s sea services directly to the people of New Orleans while celebrating 250 years of maritime excellence, readiness, and service to the nation,” said Navy Capt. Matthew Breedlove, Sail 250 public affairs lead. “Sail 250 New Orleans showcases the strength of our naval partnerships, the professionalism of our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, and the enduring connection between the American people and the sea services that defend them.”

Participating vessels include the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913), and USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), known as “America’s Tall Ship,” alongside numerous international and historic sailing vessels.

Sail 250 events scheduled throughout the city include public ship tours, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps band performances, community relations projects, static military displays, educational outreach, fireworks, and the traditional Blessing of the Fleet.

New Orleans serves as the first major Sail 250 port call and launches a national maritime celebration scheduled to continue in Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston.

“As a historic port city and gateway to America’s heartland, New Orleans is the perfect place to present the fleet and reaffirm that America is a maritime nation,” said Capt. Seth ‘Easy’ Eisenmenger, lead planner for Sail 250 New Orleans. “The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard protect the sea lanes and maritime commerce that remain vital to our economy, our security, and our way of life.”

Fleet Week events provide the public an opportunity to meet service members and learn firsthand about the missions, capabilities, and global operations of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

America’s sea services continue to operate worldwide to preserve freedom of navigation, deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and provide combat-ready forces capable of responding whenever and wherever called upon.

For more information about Sail 250 New Orleans and public tour schedules, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Sail250NOLA