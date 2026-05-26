Space Launch Delta 45 remains “GO” for Launch

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on May 29, 2026. Less than 12 hours after responding to a launch vehicle anomaly at a separate launch complex, Space Launch Delta 45 and the Eastern Range remained fully mission capable and successfully supported the mission, demonstrating the resilience and responsiveness of the world's busiest spaceport. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwen Kurzen) see less | View Image Page

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. – Less than 12 hours after responding to a launch vehicle anomaly at Space Launch Complex 36, Space Launch Delta 45 successfully supported a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, demonstrating the resilience, responsiveness, and mission readiness of the Eastern Range.

On May 28, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket experienced an anomaly during a hot fire test. Despite the unexpected emergency response efforts overnight, the Eastern Range remains fully mission capable for National Security Space Launch and continues to support operations at all other launch complexes.

Operating the Eastern Range requires a posture that anticipates contingencies without halting the broader mission. Space Launch Delta 45 is committed to remaining responsive, resilient, and ready to sustain the launch mission regardless of operational disruptions. Our Guardians and Airmen stand prepared to adapt and overcome any obstacle to maintain our competitive advantage in space launch. This relentless focus ensures uninterrupted, assured access to space.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our personnel and the surrounding community. I am incredibly proud of the rapid response demonstrated by our emergency management, fire, security forces, and mission partners.”, said U.S. Space Force Col Brian L. Chatman, Director of the Eastern Range and SLD 45 Commander. “The professionalism displayed last night, and this morning is a direct result of the countless hours our team invests in training, exercises, and preparedness alongside our government and industry partners. While we never want to respond to a real-world incident, we always prepare for the unexpected, demonstrating the expertise, discipline, and readiness that make the Eastern Range the world's premier gateway to space.”

SLD 45 prides itself not only on its mission-first adaptability, but also on its uncompromising commitment to safety. Before any operation occurs on Cape Canaveral SFS, hours of preparatory work take place to ensure hazard areas are established and the risk to all personnel is minimized. From implementing strict keep-out parameters around the complex to securing adjacent airspace and maritime zones, these non-negotiable standards ensure the safety of the public, our workforce, or surrounding infrastructure.

“The Emergency Operations Center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is postured to rapidly respond to events just like this one,” said Cecil O’Bryan, director of the Emergency Operations Center. “Representatives from several units ranging from fire to explosive ordnance disposal to civil engineering can respond within minutes. This helps clear the range to support 24/7 operations, even after an anomaly.”

As SLD 45 looks to the future of launch, we are driving innovation to rapidly increase launch capacity and enhance our mission capabilities. Central to this growth is a commitment to operational resiliency that ensures our infrastructure can adapt to and withstand any challenge. By continuously modernizing our range infrastructure and refining our safety frameworks, SLD 45 will confidently continue to support an ever-increasing launch cadence, safeguard our capabilities and guarantee our position as the world’s premier gateway to space.