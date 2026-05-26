Abrams gunner builds career through adaptability and teamwork

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria — When U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Ruhl first joined the Army, he started where many M1 Abrams crew members begin: in the driver’s seat. Five years later, the St. Louis native now serves as a gunner, helping lead the fight from inside one of the Army’s most recognizable combat vehicles. Ruhl, assigned to Chosen Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, took part in tank gunnery operations at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 27, 2026. As an Abrams gunner, Ruhl is responsible for identifying targets, engaging them accurately, and ensuring his crew can defeat threats on the battlefield. “The gunner entails finding the target and ensuring that the tank can hit its targets enough to defeat the enemy and win the battle,” he said.

Although Ruhl said he had always been interested in joining the Army, the decision became more real during the COVID-19 pandemic. After going to college and working through the early stages of adulthood, he said the pandemic disrupted his primary source of income and pushed him to take a chance on the career he had long considered. Now, with five years of service behind him and a contract that runs through October 2029, Ruhl said he hopes to continue serving for the long haul.

“I’ve always been interested in joining the Army,” he said. “I did my college, went through everything, and when COVID happened, my main source of income got knocked, so I decided to follow in the career I’ve always wanted to. I took a chance with the Army, and I’m five years in now.”

That chance has brought Ruhl to Bulgaria, where Chosen Company has spent time maintaining vehicles, conducting training, and working alongside allied forces. He said the Soldiers have had opportunities to interact with Bulgarian, Italian, and Canadian service members during their time overseas, including exchanges with Italian troops about their armored vehicles and infantry fighting platforms.

“They’re all really interesting to interact with,” he said. “They’re all a bunch of good people, the Bulgarians, Italians, the Canadians were here for a little bit. They have cool stories and are very pleasant people to be around.” As Ruhl looks toward the future, he said his goal is to complete 20 years in the Army, if his body allows him to continue in the physically demanding armor field. He said the biggest lesson he has learned through his time in uniform is to remain open to growth, accept change, and take care of the Soldiers around him.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned through the years is just to be a sponge,” he said. “Be willing to accept new information, learn as much as you can, take advice, and be a good person. Help other Soldiers, do what you need to grow, and be willing to accept the change.”

For Ruhl, service in the Army has become more than a job. From starting as a driver to serving as a gunner on an Abrams tank in Bulgaria, he said the profession requires commitment, adaptability, and the willingness to become better each day.

“Just understand that this is more than just a career, it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to go with the change and be the best version of yourself.”