USAG Ansbach, German military exchange best practices in family care

Photo By Jonathan Bell | Bruce Griggs, USAG Ansbach Deputy to the Garrison Commander, speaks to German family care professionals during the USAG Ansbach Community Outreach event at Storck Barracks May 6, 2026. This event introduced the U.S. Army Family Support System to our German partners, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration in supporting military families. Griggs brings more than 40 years of experience as a Soldier and U.S. Army Civilian supporting our Soldiers and their families so our Servicemembers can perform their duties, knowing their families are being taken care of. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jonathan Bell | Bruce Griggs, USAG Ansbach Deputy to the Garrison Commander, speaks to German family...... read more read more

ANSBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach offered an in-depth overview of the U.S. Army’s approach to family support for representatives of the German Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Family Care Organization during a community outreach event at the garrison’s Storck Barracks in May 2026.

The visiting group included 55 directors and staff from the Bundeswehr, which operates 32 full-time Family Care Centers and up to 50 part-time Family Care Points throughout Germany.

This event introduced the U.S. Army Family Support System to its German counterparts, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration in supporting military families.

German Lt. Col. Danila Dubrau, head of the Lead Family Care Center at the Bundeswehr Operations Command, pointed out that while there are things the two militaries may do differently, taking care of Soldiers and families is the same.

“We have the same goal: to take care of our families, and by doing that, we make sure their Soldier is able to concentrate on the mission,” Dubrau said.

Family assistance remains a major focus for the German army, particularly as it establishes garrison-style bases in Eastern Europe.

The Lithuania Brigade, a panzer brigade officially commissioned in April 2025 in Lithuania, represents a permanent Bundeswehr combat unit of about 5,000 personnel, strengthening NATO’s defense posture in Eastern Europe.

With the unit’s formation, Germany now maintains a permanently deployed brigade, increasing the likelihood of more troops serving abroad.

The establishment of Armored Brigade 45, the official designation of the Lithuania Brigade, is a top priority for the German government, according to Dr. Jörg Krämer of the Office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, who said this applies “not only to military matters but also to issues concerning family support.”

The delegation from the German family care organizations visited USAG Ansbach to learn from and exchange best practices with the garrison’s family care experts.

Those experts have more than 80 years of institutional experience supporting Soldiers families in Europe.

The U.S. Army is committed to continuously enhancing the quality and reach of services that support its families and, by extension, its Soldiers.

“It’s about how we take care of our Soldiers and their families when the soldiers are on extended training missions or deployed,” said Bruce Griggs, USAG Ansbach Deputy to the Garrison Commander.

The orientation tour and exchange with the Bundeswehr’s family care organization underscore the importance of international cooperation in supporting military families.