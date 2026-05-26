3rd Marine Division Marine of the Year

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls | From left, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Max E. Son, Marine of the Year for 1st Marine Division, Cpl. Corey J. Durham, Marine of the Year for 2nd Marine Division, Cpl. Jocelyn Medinaramirez, Marine of the Year for 3rd Marine Division, Cpl. Kameron R. Rinker, Marine of the Year for 4th Marine Division, pose for a group photo during the Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Dinner in Arlington, Virginia, May 20, 2026. The Ground Awards Dinner is an annual dinner that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and network with the Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls | From left, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Max E. Son, Marine of the Year for 1st Marine...... read more read more

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – A Marine whose drive, discipline, and character, set the standard across 3rd Marine Division has been named the unit’s Marine of the Year. Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Medinaramirez, a native of California and an administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, earned the title for her exceptional performance, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the values of the Marine Corps.

Throughout the year, she distinguished herself as a motivated and highly proficient Marine, whose work directly enhanced the division’s readiness and operational capability. Medinaramirez earned Marine of the Year due to her exemplary performance as a Marine within 3rd Marine Division. In managing daily operations, she consistently demonstrated initiative and professionalism well above her grade and peers.

Operating within 3rd Marine Division’s high-tempo environment requires balancing mission demands with personal goals, something Medinaramirez has learned to navigate effectively. She attributes this to the standards set within the division.

“As long as I listen to my leadership or the mission that division has for me within my MOS or my personal life, I know that I'm setting myself up for the right path,” said Medinaramirez.

Her positive attitude, emerging leadership, and team‑first mindset consistently distinguished her from her peers. These qualities, combined with her performance, were recognized through personal awards including a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal and pervious selection as Marine of the Quarter.

Her ability to maintain a 1st class PFT and CFT, qualify expert on the rifle range, and earn her green belt in MCMAP, demonstrated both physical readiness and proficiency as a warfighter. She also conducted 16 hours of volunteer service, helped out other units where they had shortfalls and volunteered for mission sets outside of her scope of responsibilities.

She credits a portion of her success to the leaders who have guided her, noting their investment in junior Marines.

“I would say when looking at it, my leadership was always caring for the junior Marines and putting in the effort for their success… I think one of the [most important] things is that someone is always going to be better than you,” said Medinaramirez.

Medinaramirez remains focused on achieving new levels of excellence.

“My mother was the one to inspire me to reach the next level and to always do things 100%,” said Medinaramirez.

A key goal for Medinaramirez is to continually improve as a Marine so she can better serve both herself and the Marines she may mentor in the future.

“I think one of my main [objectives] would be to maintain their discipline," said Medinaramirez. Her disciplined approach to every responsibility played a significant role in her earning the Marine of the Year title.

“Motivation comes and goes, so if you have that disciplined routine or just have it in your day-to-day life it'll help you stay consistent with your goals, personally and professionally,” said Medinaramirez.